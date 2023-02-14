Crime and fire report: Rural Wadena mail carrier transported to Astera while on duty; stolen pickup recovered

Monday, Feb. 6

10:55 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a driver was operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

3:01 p.m., at Wadena County Jail, assault. An inmate reportedly threw a texting device at another inmate. The incident is under investigation.

9:58 p.m., near Wadena County, a domestic abuse, no contact order violation was reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:49 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle failed to stop the required 20 feet before a school bus. The incident is under investigation.

11:28 a.m., near Wadena County, a high school student was found in possession of a knife and was acting aggressively toward another student.

12:22 p.m., near Wadena County, a woman was arrested for a probation violation.

Thursday, Feb. 9

12:03 a.m. to 5:26 a.m., near Wadena, 15 vehicles were cited for odd/even parking violations.

12:42 a.m., near Wadena County, physical domestic incident. No weapons were involved in the incident, but the caller said there are multiple guns at the residence. No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

6:43 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

7:23 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported an active shooter .

5:52 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported two snowmobiles were trespassing on their property and riding across their septic system multiple times. Deputies were unable to locate the snowmobilers.

8:51 p.m., near Wadena County, assault. A caller reported being assaulted by a woman. The incident is under investigation.

9:05 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a rural U.S. Mail carrier “keeps stopping in the middle of the road and driving on the wrong side of the road.” Officers spoke to the carrier who seemed confused and said he was trying to get back to Staples. Asetra EMS services checked the man and determined that he needed to go to the emergency room. The vehicle still had multiple, undelivered packages that did not get delivered that day. The vehicle was towed.

11:03 p.m., near Wadena County, assault. A man reported an assault, refused medical attention and refused to pursue criminal charges.

11:51 p.m., near Staples, suicide related. A juvenile female reportedly made threats of self-harm.

Friday, Feb. 10

3:24 p.m., near Wadena County, scam reported. A caller said they gave the scammer a photo of their driver’s license and the last digits of their social security number. They were advised to put an alert on their accounts.

5:58 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported ongoing harassment. The case is under investigation.

10:39 p.m., near Wadena County, a bus struck a deer. No injuries.

Saturday, Feb. 11

2:24 p.m., near Wadena, harassment reported.

2:36 p.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:03 p.m., near Wadena County, garage fire reported.

6:07 p.m., near Ironwood Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported their gray and white husky ran away and would like to be called if it’s spotted.

Sunday, Feb. 12

11:55 a.m., near Wadena County, a black 2009 Dodge 3500 pickup truck was reported stolen. The vehicle was located at a residence and a man was arrested at the scene in connection with the theft.

3:30 p.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported marijuana use in an apartment building. Officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the building and spoke to a man in the hallway who admitted to smoking the marijuana. He also said he smoked all his marijuana and consented to an apartment search. He surrendered multiple pieces of marijuana paraphernalia and no drugs were found.