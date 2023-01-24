Crime and fire report: Multiple loose dog incidents in Wadena; county courthouse drop box damaged

Monday, Jan. 16

2:21 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, property damage. A vehicle struck a building causing minor damage and drove off. Before leaving, the driver claimed their shoelace got caught on the gas pedal.

9:29 a.m., near Highway 10, Wadena, single-vehicle crash. No injuries reported. The vehicle’s side airbags deployed during the crash.

11:45 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, stray tan boxer found. The dog barked and growled at the officer. The owner was advised they would be cited if they receive any more calls about the dog outside of the yard.

4:59 p.m., near Wadena County, a woman fell, hit her head and was bleeding from the head. She was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

6:31 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a mailbox was struck by an emergency vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Jan. 17

12:27 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:10 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, a woman was found to be shoplifting and was detained. A citation for theft will be issued and the woman was trespassed from the business for one year.

3:47 p.m., near 5th Street, Wadena, scam reported.

5:10 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a caller said their neighbor’s dog keeps coming onto their property and fighting with their dog. A citation was issued for a dog at large.

6:36 p.m., near Hickory Avenue, Wadena, a caller said three dogs are running around all the time. They were last seen about 5 minutes ago.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

1:04 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, house fire. A juvenile male was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries .

9:12 a.m., near 4th Street, Wadena, a caller reported a large brown dog has been in their yard three times and they are unable to let out their dogs. Unable to locate dog.

1:37 p.m., near Wadena, harassment was reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

4:40 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a woman reported being stuck in an elevator. Building maintenance repaired the elevator and evacuated the woman.

4:53 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle swerved to avoid striking a deer and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries.

Thursday, Jan. 19

6:19 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was reported off the roadway.

12:43 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a caller reported unauthorized card use.

3:18 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, property damage. A caller reported a drop box in the alley for the county courthouse was damaged. The damage occurred the previous afternoon. Maintenance crews removed the box and a new one will be ordered. Officers requested video surveillance of the incident.

4:04 p.m., near Wadena, domestic incident involving a juvenile.

6:25 p.m., near 5th Street, Wadena, theft reported. The incident is under investigation.

8:09 p.m., near Wadena County, suspicious person. A caller reported a man was pacing in a parking lot with a possible weapon. The man is dressed in all-black clothing. Cleared without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, Jan. 20

6:09 p.m., near Parkview Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported a peacock in their backyard and was worried it was too cold for the bird.

6:12 p.m., near Staples, a caller reported their neighbor’s dog was barking and no one appeared to be home.

5:40 p.m., at Walmart, Wadena, vehicle hit-and-run. Officers are seeking video surveillance of the incident.

Saturday, Jan. 21

5:30 a.m., near Wadena County, a woman reported being assaulted by her husband who took her phone and knocked her into a snowbank. Officers attempted to locate the man but were unable to locate him.

9:14 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a dog was caught in a trap. Citation issued.

1:30 p.m., near Wadena County, a man tipped over on a snowmobile and is complaining of back pain.

3:29 p.m., near Wadena County, overdose. The victim was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

4:54 p.m., near Wadena County, juvenile males were seen operating a side-by-side ATV on the roadway and in the roadside ditch. Officers made contact with the parents and issued the juveniles a verbal warning. Warnings were also issued for failure to display registration and improper equipment.

10:20 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a neighbor’s dog had been barking “nonstop, for hours.”

Sunday, Jan. 22

1:01 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a family member was drinking and driving. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.