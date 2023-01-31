6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: K-9 unit assists traffic stop, handgun and marijuana discovered

The Wadena County K-9, Nitro, made a positive indication at the vehicle. A search revealed a handgun, a scale in a backpack and a green leafy substance, according to a Wadena County incident report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 31, 2023 11:44 AM
Monday, Jan. 23

10:03 a.m., near Wadena County, dog bite. The individual was bitten in the right calf that drew blood. No puncture wounds.

7:09 p.m., near Wadena County, a stolen fish house was located and picked up by the owner.

8:46 p.m., near Wadena County, suicide related. A woman was transported via personal vehicle to Astera Health for an evaluation.

11:37 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

6:57 a.m., near Wadena County, deputies assisted another agency with a burglary in progress.

7:37 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was stopped for driving with no headlights. The officer noted the vehicle was slow to stop and would move forward slowly after stopping. They also reported a strong smell of marijuana, which the driver admitted to smoking a few hours ago. The Wadena County K-9, Nitro, was led around the vehicle and made a positive indication. A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun, a scale in a backpack and a green leafy substance. A small bud was found in the front seat. The driver was cited for processing a small amount of marijuana.

8:07 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, theft. A caller reported both their window and door were damaged and an item is missing.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:09 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was found upside-down in a roadside ditch apparently abandoned.

12:46 p.m., near Wadena, threats reported. A caller said a man threatened them over an incident that occurred over the summer with the man’s ex.

12:52 p.m., near Wadena, scam reported. A caller said someone claiming to be from Amazon contacted them. They gave the scammer their address and the last four digits of their social security number before realizing they were being scammed.

5:35 p.m., near Wadena County, phone scam reported. The caller said the scammer said they represent Microsoft. The caller was advised to contact their credit card companies and banks to monitor any fraudulent transactions.

Thursday, Jan. 26

11:08 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a caller reported being evicted with a one-day notice.

2:06 p.m., near Wadena County, mailbox damage reported. The caller believes the damage occurred on Jan. 25 between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

8:40 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller stated they wanted two men removed from a residence. They added one man was high and the other was drunk.

9:49 p.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Friday, Jan. 27

8:47 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported an individual violated an order for protection via social media app.

11:46 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported an unauthorized AT&T account was opened in their name in Houston, Texas, and the company is seeking $928 from them.

4:54 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported someone plowed through their field along the tree line without permission.

6:32 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their checkbook had been stolen from their vehicle about a week ago.

9:44 p.m., near Wadena County, possible email scam reported. The caller was advised to not click on any links sent to them and to delete those email messages when they get them.

Saturday, Jan. 28

1:05 a.m., near Wadena County, a patron was unwilling to leave a bar. He was upset the business closed at 1 a.m. and was escorted out of the bar. He was reported as uncooperative with law enforcement and released to the care of his wife, who was in the parking lot.

6:46 a.m., at Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate reported chest and stomach pain. They were transported to a nearby emergency room for treatment and returned to the sheriff’s office.

8:59 a.m., near Wadena County, ongoing online and in-person harassment reported. The caller was advised to apply for a harassment restraining order.

9:11 a.m., near 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:03 p.m., near Wadena, possible identity theft reported.

6:30 p.m., at Super One Foods, Wadena, shoplifting in progress. A caller reported a man and woman “have meat in purse.” They were cited for theft and trespassed from the store.

Sunday, Jan. 29

8:32 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported an incident involving providing alcohol to a juvenile. The incident is under investigation.

6:09 p.m., near Wadena County, domestic assault. A caller reported a woman is getting “beat up” by their boyfriend. They reported he was punching her.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
