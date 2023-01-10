Crime and fire report: Ex-boyfriend won't return $200 shoes; trespassing a First Lutheran, kids warned

Tuesday, Jan. 3

3:31 p.m., near County Road 23, Wadena County, a caller reported seeing the driver of a black, Ford F150 pickup truck on the roadway with two children on the driver’s lap.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

7:34 a.m., near Wadena County, a report of an individual making suicidal threats.

10:08 a.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle crash with injuries. A woman said she spun out and hit her head. She was transported to Tri-County Health Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

3:07 p.m., near Wadena County, an individual on probation was arrested and brought to the Wadena County Jail.

3:15 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their ex-boyfriend was in possession of a $200 pair of shoes and won’t return them. The caller was advised the issue was a civil matter and also advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

5:26 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their landlord was threatening them in front of their children. The caller was advised the matter is civil in nature and officers explained the eviction process to the caretaker.

10:17 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries. The driver requested a tow due to their vehicle being “totaled.”

Thursday, Jan. 5

2:41 a.m., near Wadena County, suicide related. A caller reported a female party made suicidal comments on Facebook. Law enforcement contacted the woman who said they had swallowed 10 pills, but that she also vomited most of them out. She was transported to a nearby health clinic for treatment and evaluation.

4:08 a.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. The vehicle appears to be abandoned. Officers noted finding vomit on the driver’s side.

6:42 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle with a fish house was reported in a roadside ditch.

10:11 p.m., near Wadena County, officers assisted Park Rapids Police. A man was located and arrested on a felony warrant in Stearns County.

Friday, Jan. 6

12:22 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported the smell of propane in the area.

6:20 p.m., near Wadena County, domestic incident. No weapons. No injuries reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

11:45 p.m., near Wadena County, assisted the Verndale Police Department with a fight at a bar. No report of injuries or arrests.

Saturday, Jan. 7

8:21 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a man was suffering an overdose. Law enforcement was unable to locate the victim.

8:25 p.m., near First Lutheran Church, trespassing. A caller said kids had overstayed their welcome. No forced entry. No damage. The pastor wanted the kids to know what they did was wrong and were spoken to about the consequences.

Sunday, Jan. 8

4:23 p.m., near Wadena County, an unruly 16-year-old female. The girl was possibly intoxicated and agreed to go to bed.