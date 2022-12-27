Crime and fire report: Christmas Eve welfare check performed on 3 cats after report of neglect

Monday, Dec. 19

5:16 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. The deer ran off into the woods.

6:47 a.m., near Wadena County, a man was found “laying in the road” suffering an unknown medical issue. The man was transported to Tri-County Health Care and airlifted to another medical facility.

10:14 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported receiving ongoing threats from a male party. Their order for protection had not been served to the man yet.

11:28 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported two, large Clydesdale horses as missing. They were last seen around 10 a.m. and both horses are microchipped.

3:25 p.m., near Wadena County, a 62-year-old man fell and suffered a possible broken hip. They were transported to a nearby medical clinic.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

12:36 p.m., near Wadena County, a man was found outside. It is unknown how long he had been on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

4:05 p.m., near Nimrod, a woman reported being assaulted by a man.

8:25 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their mother and father were fighting and the mother may have suffered an injury. The caller also said both parties were possibly intoxicated. The Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and county sheriff’s deputies all participated in an investigation and cleared the scene a “short time” later.

10:06 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. The deer was dispatched.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

9:31 a.m., near Wadena County, a search warrant was executed.

8:53 p.m., near Wadena County, vehicle fire reported. A caller said they had just finished plowing snow, parked the vehicle and left it running. They also said they went into a residence for about 15 minutes and, when they looked outside, the truck was fully engulfed in flames. The caller said they had prior electrical issues with the truck last year, but had them fixed by a Ford dealer.

Thursday, Dec. 22

4:24 a.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle crash. A driver said a semitractor-trailer passed them on the roadway, causing “white-out” conditions, and they crashed into the ditch. The vehicle was removed from the ditch and appeared to have suffered minor damage.

10:40 a.m., near Wadena County, domestic incident. One of the persons involved left the scene and was walking northbound on Highway 71. Alcohol may have played a factor in the incident.

10:25 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign. Law enforcement noticed stuttered speech from the driver, who admitted to having been drinking. The driver performed poorly on field sobriety testing and was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

Friday, Dec. 23

11:11 a.m., at the Dollar General, Sebeka, a caller said a disgruntled former employee and one of their parents were in the store and making threats.

11:20 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller said they had signed up to be a “mystery shopper” and was scammed out of $2,500 in gift cards. The caller was advised on identity theft resources.

7:53 p.m., near Wadena County, a man wearing a red or orange coat, and a black and white mask, stole whiskey valued at $200.

Saturday, Dec. 24

10:23 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported concern for about four or five cats they believed were being neglected. They said no one has been there to check on the cats for about a month. Entry was made into the residence and the house was covered, and overflowing, in cat feces. The cats did not have food or water, which was then provided to them. Three welfare checks were performed on the animals. The case is under investigation and the pet owner, and property owner, have been notified.

Sunday, Dec. 25

2:52 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a herd of about 20 black cattle were loose and on the roadway. The officers were unable to locate the cattle.

7:49 p.m., near Wadena County, assault involving a juvenile female. The teen girl reportedly assaulted both her mother and father. No injuries were reported. The teen girl was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

8:02 p.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. Vehicle occupants were cleared by medical and the vehicle needed to be towed.