Crime and fire report: Cats being trapped and shot by neighbor, caller says; horse attacked by dogs

Monday, March 13

1:46 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., in Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

5:27 a.m., near Colfax Avenue, Wadena, a caller said it sounded like someone is trying to get into the house. They added it seems they messed with the doors and windows, but they don’t suspect anyone. Officers will do an extra patrol.

7:55 p.m., in Wadena, domestic assault reported. One man was arrested.

9:22 p.m., near Astera Health, Wadena, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Tuesday, March 14

12:15 a.m. to 12:45 a.m., in Wadena, eight parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:45 a.m., in Wadena County, animal cruelty reported. A caller said their cats are being caught in live traps and shot by their neighbor. The case is under investigation.

10:24 a.m., in Wadena County, drug related involving a juvenile.

10:42 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a Buick was reported stolen.

2:58 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, woman was arrested on a warrant without incident.

Wednesday, March 15

12:14 a.m. to 12:39 a.m., in Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:18 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a bad check was received.

2:10 p.m., in Wadena County, a caller said their horse was attacked sometime during the night and had a cut on its leg, next to the hoof. They added they believe the neighbor's dogs were responsible for the attack. Officers spoke to the dog owners and they said they’d keep a better watch on their dogs.

1:51 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a Chevy Yukon was reported missing. The caller believes a person under a no-contact order may have taken the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

9:27 p.m., in Wadena County, domestic incident reported. Caller said they believe the incident may become physical. No injuries.

Thursday, March 16

1:31 a.m. to 2:07 a.m., in Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

6:32 a.m., in Wadena County, a caller reported that at about 2:30 a.m., a snowmobile trespassed on their property and the driver tried to get into a shop on the property. Unknown if any items were taken. The incident is under investigation.

9:42 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries. The vehicle was not drivable.

10:13 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle was reported off the roadway. No injuries.

1:10 p.m., in Highway 29, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:07 p.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover.

8:22 p.m., in Wadena County, medical. A 52-year-old man reported his pacemaker was shocking him. He also reported medical problems including diabetes and infections on his toes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

11:06 p.m., in County Road 123, Wadena County, two vehicles were stuck in a roadside ditch. No injuries.

11:48 p.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

Friday, March 17

12:52 a.m. to 2:09 a.m., in Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:59 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle left the roadway and entered the median. No injuries.

10:18 a.m., in Wadena County, a caller reported a person is trying to gain entry to the residence and does not have “any rights” to be there. Officers were unable to locate the suspect and reported no signs of forced entry.

7:03 p.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

11:05 p.m., in Wadena County, a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Saturday, March 18

12:23 a.m. to 1:20 a.m., in Wadena, eight parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

10:27 p.m., in Wadena County, a man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Sunday, March 19

12:35 a.m. to 1:46 a.m., in Wadena, 12 parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

12:51 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, possible domestic. Officers noticed both parties were intoxicated. They agreed to keep the noise down and continue the conversation in the morning when they are sober.

1:05 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

2:49 a.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

3:10 a.m., in Wadena County, a rear storage door to a business was ajar. The building was cleared and the key-holder secured the building.

5:06 a.m., in Wadena County, two, single-vehicle rollovers were reported on the same roadway. Unknown injuries.