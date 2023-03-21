99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime and fire report: Cats being trapped and shot by neighbor, caller says; horse attacked by dogs

A caller said their cats are being caught in live traps and shot by their neighbor, according to an emergency dispatch report. The case is under investigation.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:00 PM

Monday, March 13

1:46 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., in Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

5:27 a.m., near Colfax Avenue, Wadena, a caller said it sounded like someone is trying to get into the house. They added it seems they messed with the doors and windows, but they don’t suspect anyone. Officers will do an extra patrol.

7:55 p.m., in Wadena, domestic assault reported. One man was arrested.

9:22 p.m., near Astera Health, Wadena, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Tuesday, March 14

12:15 a.m. to 12:45 a.m., in Wadena, eight parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

8:45 a.m., in Wadena County, animal cruelty reported. A caller said their cats are being caught in live traps and shot by their neighbor. The case is under investigation.

10:24 a.m., in Wadena County, drug related involving a juvenile.

10:42 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a Buick was reported stolen.

2:58 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, woman was arrested on a warrant without incident.

Wednesday, March 15

More Crime and Courts:

12:14 a.m. to 12:39 a.m., in Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:18 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a bad check was received.

2:10 p.m., in Wadena County, a caller said their horse was attacked sometime during the night and had a cut on its leg, next to the hoof. They added they believe the neighbor's dogs were responsible for the attack. Officers spoke to the dog owners and they said they’d keep a better watch on their dogs.

1:51 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a Chevy Yukon was reported missing. The caller believes a person under a no-contact order may have taken the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

9:27 p.m., in Wadena County, domestic incident reported. Caller said they believe the incident may become physical. No injuries.

Thursday, March 16

1:31 a.m. to 2:07 a.m., in Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

6:32 a.m., in Wadena County, a caller reported that at about 2:30 a.m., a snowmobile trespassed on their property and the driver tried to get into a shop on the property. Unknown if any items were taken. The incident is under investigation.

9:42 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries. The vehicle was not drivable.

10:13 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle was reported off the roadway. No injuries.

1:10 p.m., in Highway 29, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

5:07 p.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover.

8:22 p.m., in Wadena County, medical. A 52-year-old man reported his pacemaker was shocking him. He also reported medical problems including diabetes and infections on his toes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

11:06 p.m., in County Road 123, Wadena County, two vehicles were stuck in a roadside ditch. No injuries.

11:48 p.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

Friday, March 17

More Local News:

12:52 a.m. to 2:09 a.m., in Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:59 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle left the roadway and entered the median. No injuries.

10:18 a.m., in Wadena County, a caller reported a person is trying to gain entry to the residence and does not have “any rights” to be there. Officers were unable to locate the suspect and reported no signs of forced entry.

7:03 p.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

11:05 p.m., in Wadena County, a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Saturday, March 18

12:23 a.m. to 1:20 a.m., in Wadena, eight parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

10:27 p.m., in Wadena County, a man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Sunday, March 19

More Minnesota News:

12:35 a.m. to 1:46 a.m., in Wadena, 12 parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

12:51 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, possible domestic. Officers noticed both parties were intoxicated. They agreed to keep the noise down and continue the conversation in the morning when they are sober.

1:05 a.m., in Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

2:49 a.m., in Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries.

3:10 a.m., in Wadena County, a rear storage door to a business was ajar. The building was cleared and the key-holder secured the building.

5:06 a.m., in Wadena County, two, single-vehicle rollovers were reported on the same roadway. Unknown injuries.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
David Anderson
Columns
Veterans Notes: VA and FCC make it easier for veterans to get Internet access
March 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  David Anderson, Wadena County veterans officer
Astera Health signage
Local
Astera Health to host grand opening of new campus
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors Hailey Kircher and Ella Stroeing at the Lakes Area Career Exploration Day at Central Lakes College in Brainerd on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Local
WDC students explore careers at CLC-hosted event
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
An aerial shot of a John Deere tractor pulling a planter through a field planted in cover crops.
Policy
RIPE proposal looks to reward producers for their environmental stewardship
March 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
IMG_0895.JPG
The ribbon is cut; Astera Health hosts grand opening
March 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
Snow piles and drifts along a gravel road in Stutsman County.
Weather
Are climate experts concerned about climate change in the Midwest? Yes and no
March 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Perham GBB huddle before the game.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham ends historic season with loss to New London-Spicer
March 18, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli