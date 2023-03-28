Crime and fire report: Animal neglect involving 4 horses; citation for minor consumption in lewd incident

Monday, March 20

12:48 a.m. to 1:14 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

10:52 a.m., near Wadena County, animal neglect. A caller reported four horses are being neglected. The caller placed hay in the fence so the horses would have something to eat. The case is under investigation.

12:36 p.m., near Irving Avenue, Wadena, a driver was cited for driving after revocation and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

1:09 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported the theft of a .22 revolver and a pair of binoculars. The incident is under investigation.

7:02 p.m., Applebee’s, Baxter, a caller reported a parent threatening their child throughout the entire meal at the restaurant.

Tuesday, March 21

12:10 a.m. to 12:33 a.m., near Wadena, four parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

2:05 a.m., near Lincoln Circle, an 85-year-old woman fell and was unable to get up. She suffered a cut on her hand.

5:22 a.m., near Wadena County, medical. A caller reported falling on the ice in the driveway. First responders noticed the caller’s left leg appeared “displaced.” The caller was taken to a Park Rapids medical clinic for treatment.

Wednesday, March 22

12:38 a.m. to 12:52 a.m., near Wadena, three parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

7:28 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

10:57 a.m., near Menahga, a caller reported loose dogs near their property.

Thursday, March 23

12:58 a.m. to 1:16 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

5:30 a.m., near Highway 71, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

6:33 a.m., near Franklin Avenue, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. One vehicle was parked. No injuries.

7:47 a.m., near 5th Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

7:47 a.m., near Wadena County, parked vehicle damage was reported.

12:07 p.m., near Wadena County, a social worker requested a welfare check on a student who has missed 31 days of school and has had no contact in the last three days. Law enforcement spoke to the student’s mother who said they were both sick.

3:40 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported their dog locked them out of their vehicle. No unlock fee was charged to the caller.

5:38 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller found photos of an inappropriate nature involving a juvenile on a cellphone. The case is under investigation.

5:42 p.m., near Wadena County, suicide-related. A juvenile female suffered cuts on her wrists and was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment and evaluation.

Friday, March 24

12:58 a.m. to 3:35 a.m., near Wadena, four parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:17 a.m., near Colfax Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported a vehicle nearly hit a student in the crosswalk. The incident is under investigation.

9:49 a.m., near Wadena County, barn fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be two heat lamps. Two goats died in the incident.

5:22 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, parked vehicle damage reported.

8:11 p.m., near Staples, carbon monoxide alarm. The alarm was going off for about 15 minutes before the emergency call was made. EMS was dispatched to the scene.

Saturday, March 25

12:52 a.m. to 3:37 a.m., near Wadena, eight parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

4:17 p.m., near 4th Street, Wadena, parked vehicle damage.

8:07 p.m., near Wadena County, phone threats were reported. The caller believes the incident is part of ongoing harassment.

Sunday, March 26

1:31 a.m. to 2:26 a.m., near Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

3:26 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a caller reported five men were drinking alcohol in a driveway and one man was pulling his pants down as cars drove by. One person was cited for minor consumption.

4:24 p.m., near El Mariachi, Wadena, parked vehicle damage.

8:01 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

9:41 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a woman is “slandering him all over the internet.” The woman lives in Todd County and the caller was transferred.