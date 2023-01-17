STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: 9-year-old boy bitten by dog; juvenile detained in domestic assault

The boy attempted to give the dog a hug around the head area before it growled and bit the child under the chin, according to an emergency dispatch report. The child was transported for stitches.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 17, 2023 02:05 PM
Monday, Jan. 9

9:53 a.m., near Wadena County, fighting. Family feud over recent passing of a family member. One individual said they were dragged by a vehicle and were experiencing pain in their hip and leg area.

2:41 p.m., near Wadena County, past action sexual assault reported. The incident is under investigation.

4:15 p.m., near Wadena County, fraud. A caller reported an individual tried using their accounts to order items online. No money lost. The caller was advised to contact their bank and credit card companies.

6:08 p.m., near Wadena County, narcotics investigation.

6:38 p.m., near Wadena County, narcotics investigation.

6:52 p.m., near Wadena County, medical. A 16-year-old girl cut her leg. The girl was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.

7:37 p.m., near Wadena County, multiple vehicles were reported off the roadway.

9:45 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

8:21 a.m., near Wadena County, school bus stop-arm violation. Students were reportedly on the ground, but not in the roadway.

6:16 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported continuous drive-bys by a woman driving a blue car. Harassment restraining order procedures were advised.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

10:54 a.m., near Wadena County, a juvenile was found vaping in the gym. Citation issued. Officers met with the student and principal.

12:42 p.m., near Wadena County, between six to eight cows were reported outside their enclosure.

9:33 p.m., near Wadena County, narcotics investigation.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Nothing to report

Friday, Jan. 13

7:25 a.m., near Staples, house fire. No one occupied the building at the time of the fire. No injuries reported.

Saturday, Jan. 14

9:28 a.m., near Wadena County, unleashed dog on property. The dog owner said they didn’t see what the problem was and “that is why they live in the country, so dogs can run.” The owner was informed that this was their third complaint and, if the problem continues, public nuisance citations will follow.

10:06 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries reported.

2:49 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said a hockey puck from a nearby rink shattered their vehicle window.

7:41 p.m., near Wadena County, suicide related. A caller reported a man was making threats of self-harm and hasn’t been “acting right” recently. The man reportedly has access to at least two firearms. The individual had consumed a lot of alcohol and refused to be transported for mental health evaluation.

8:23 p.m., near Wadena County, a 9-year-old boy was bitten by a dog. Reportedly, the dog had been outside all day and, when it came inside to eat, the boy attempted to give the dog a hug around the head area before it growled and bit the child under the chin. The child was transported by private vehicle to Lakewood ER for stitches.

8:24 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a juvenile female was being served alcohol. The female was arrested for a probation violation and cited for minor consumption.

Sunday, Jan. 15

6:24 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their daughter is causing self-harm, yelling and assaulting others. A juvenile female was arrested for domestic assault and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Moorhead.

