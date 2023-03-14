Crime and fire report: $64,000 worth of valuable items and money reported stolen; propane tanks stolen

Monday, March 6

12:10 a.m. to 12:46 a.m., near Wadena, seven parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:03 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries

8:21 a.m., near Ash Avenue, Wadena, an electrical box was damaged by an unknown vehicle overnight. A suspect vehicle was identified.

4:59 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a man sold them a credit card reader and has already taken $240 out of their account. The scammer signed the caller up for new services without their consent.

Tuesday, March 7

12:07 a.m. to 12:36 a.m., near Wadena, four parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:35 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, illegal dumping was reported.

10:04 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:11 a.m., near Wadena, inappropriate sexual conduct was reported. The incident is under investigation.

10:20 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported someone is ordering packages in their name without authorization.

4:11 p.m., near Wadena County, animal complaint. A caller reported they were trying to find placement for 17 cats and had called local shelters and humane societies who are trying to find people to take them.

7:05 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Wednesday, March 8

12:24 a.m. to 12:45 a.m., near Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

4:39 a.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. The vehicle rolled approximately three times and landed on its wheels. A woman was taken to Lakewood Health for treatment of unknown injuries.

8:27 a.m., near 3rd Street and Franklin Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:04 a.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. One driver was transported to Astera Health for treatment of unknown injuries.

10:22 a.m., near Wadena County, a propane cage was broken into at a business. Tanks were scattered around the area and some were missing. The incident is under investigation.

10:33 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their uncle was taking care of their now-deceased grandparent and believes he stole $14,000 out of his bank account and personal safe, as well as about $50,000 in silver. The case is under investigation.

11:11 a.m., near Birch Avenue, Wadena, parked vehicle damage. Hit-and-run. The driver’s side mirror and door were damaged.

11:32 a.m., near Highway 10 and 2nd Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:18 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported receiving threatening messages from a male party.

9:18 p.m., near Wadena County, a stolen vehicle report was completed.

Thursday, March 9

1:37 a.m. to 2:19 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:37 a.m., near Wadena County, ongoing harassment reported. The caller said they were going to proceed with a harassment restraining order.

11:27 a.m., near Wadena County, multiple county road signs reported missing.

6:40 p.m., near Wadena County, suicide-related involving a juvenile.

7:56 p.m., near Astera Health, Wadena, an 18-year-old man was reportedly fighting with his grandfather in the parking lot as part of a mental health episode. Hospital staff were able to admit the 18-year-old.

Friday, March 10

1:13 a.m. to 2:36 a.m., near Wadena, five parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

5:22 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a caller reported dogs have been barking for the last couple of hours. Officers made contact with the dog owners and advised further issues with the city’s ordinance would result in a citation.

8:04 a.m., near Wadena, a caller said a tenant is sending threatening messages by phone.

2:08 p.m., near Homecrest Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported a small child was throwing snowballs at a vehicle. Officers spoke to the juvenile and their parents. No further action taken.

2:57 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a missing stereo from a vehicle.

3:24 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported they found their mailbox with two bullet holes. They believe the incident occurred within the past week while they were gone.

4:21 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, mailbox damaged. The caller believes it was damaged by a county snowplow.

8:57 p.m., near Wadena, a caller reported a vehicle they purchased from a third party contained an Apple AirTag and they did not want the previous owner to know where they live. They were worried the former owner might “do something” to the vehicle.

Saturday, March 11

2:02 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

11:00 a.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash with injuries. A male party was arrested at the scene and officers believe he threw something in the ditch prior to officer arrival. The incident remains under investigation.

2:05 p.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:14 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported their vehicle was struck by a plow.

6:44 p.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.

Sunday, March 12

12:25 a.m. to 12:50 a.m., near Wadena, three parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

8:46 p.m., near Wadena, ongoing harassment reported.

9:16 p.m., near Wadena, inappropriate sexual conduct reported.