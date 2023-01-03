99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: 36 ID compliance checks performed on Wadena County businesses, 4 sales, 2 warnings

On Dec. 27, members of law enforcement conducted 36 ID-required-to-purchase compliance checks at Wadena County businesses. Four sales were made during the check and two warnings were issued.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
January 03, 2023 01:01 PM
Monday, Dec 26

2:16 p.m., near Highway 71, Menahga, single-vehicle rollover. An 88-year-old Menahga man was transported to a nearby health clinic with non-life-threatening injuries.

2:17 p.m., near 129th Avenue, Wadena, two skinny dogs were found outside with “cold feet” and no collars. Both animals were transported to the Wadena County Humane Society and were microchipped. The owners were contacted.

7:16 p.m., near Wadena County, a semitractor-trailer jackknifed across the roadway and went into the ditch. No injuries. It was towed without incident.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

7:59 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle hit an ice patch and rolled over. No injuries reported among the three vehicle occupants.

10:35 a.m., near Wadena County, the county probation department would like one person arrested.

11:56 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

10:26 a.m. to 4:36 p.m., near Wadena County, 36 identification-required-to-purchase compliance checks performed on county businesses. Four sales were made and two warnings were given.

2:35 p.m., near Highway 10 and County Road 53, Otter Tail County, two-vehicle crash. A 50-year-old Paynesville man was transported to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

3:21 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a scam by mail.

6:29 p.m., near Wadena County, a driver swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway. No injuries.

8:35 p.m., near Wadena County, narcotics investigation.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Nothing to report

Thursday, Dec. 29

6:29 p.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. One driver was arrested under suspicion of DWI.

7:04 p.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. Unknown injuries.

Friday, Dec. 30

10:09 a.m., near Wadena County, domestic incident involving a juvenile. The juvenile male said his father grabbed him by the arm, pushed him down and kicked him. The father admitted to grabbing the boy, but denied pushing and kicking him. The incident is under investigation.

12:23 p.m., near Highway 29, Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. Unknown injuries.

4:46 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported receiving threats of violence.

7:08 p.m., near Wadena County, domestic incident involving a juvenile female. The girl was transported to a juvenile detention facility without incident.

Saturday, Dec. 31

5:52 a.m., near Wadena County, a woman was found outside with her pants down. She was transported to a nearby health clinic.

9:50 a.m., near Wadena County, disorderly conduct warnings were issued to two male parties.

6:09 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was reported off the roadway.

6:41 p.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. No injuries reported.

7:11 p.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:02 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer causing significant damage. No injuries.

Sunday, Jan. 1

4:15 p.m., near Nimrod, theft. A caller reported having $50 stolen from their wallet over the weekend.

Monday, Jan. 2

7:18 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries.

7:58 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a man threw a knife at them, which cut their leg.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
