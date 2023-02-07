Crime and fire report: 26 goats lost in Nimrod barn fire; FedEx employee bitten by dog

Monday, Jan. 30

9:25 a.m., near Wadena County, non-compliant predatory offender registration check.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

7:39 a.m., near Wadena County, a bus struck a deer on the roadway. The deer was dispatched.

9:44 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident occurred a number of years ago. The case is under investigation.

10:46 a.m., near Becker County, a FedEx employee reported being bitten by a dog. They said the dog looked like a brown boxer and it bit him on the shin of his left leg. They also reported the homeowner was home and opened the door to sign for a package when the dog got out. The employee does not plan to seek medical attention.

11:02 a.m., near Wadena, officers reported a suspect fled on foot. Deputies assisted officers at the scene. One person was arrested.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2:00 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported receiving threatening messages from a male party. The incident is under investigation.

10:03 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a tire fell off their vehicle while driving. The vehicle was disabled and was blocking the roadway. A tow was called.

Thursday, Feb. 2

3:28 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported receiving threats of violence. The caller was advised of harassment restraining order procedures.

4:49 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Friday, Feb. 3

7:59 a.m., near Highway 71, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:11 a.m., near Shell River Township, detached garage reported on fire. No injuries .

2:47 p.m., near Red Eye Township, snowmobile crash with serious injuries. A 50-year-old Menahga man was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, N.D .

11:38 p.m., near Wadena County, deputies assisted Morrison County with a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle reached speeds of about 100 mph. The driver was arrested.

Saturday, Feb. 4

3:13 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a possible employee theft. The incident is under investigation.

3:57 p.m., near Wadena County, threats. A caller reported a man threatened a bartender with a knife.

7:15 p.m., near Nimrod, a barn fire was reported. The barn was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The caller reported 26 goats were inside the barn at the time of the fire. The livestock was also lost .

Sunday, Feb. 5

12:07 a.m., near Staples, physical domestic. A man was arrested at the scene.

12:14 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported several tools were stolen from a garage. The incident is under investigation.

1:21 a.m., near Wadena County, fight. The two men were separated upon arrival and were warned to stay separated or go to jail. The incident is under investigation.

12:22 p.m. near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

4:16 p.m., near Verndale, a caller reported electric wires on a telephone pole were on fire. Deputies noticed the pole was smoking and power utilities were dispatched to the scene.

5:10 p.m., near Wadena County, a semitractor-trailer was reported off the roadway and a tow would be needed.

7:45 p.m., near Wadena, a caller reported a domestic incident. Officers could hear arguing, physical hitting and items being thrown as they approached the residence. A man was arrested at the scene. The case remains under investigation.