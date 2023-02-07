99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime and fire report: 26 goats lost in Nimrod barn fire; FedEx employee bitten by dog

The caller reported 26 goats were inside the barn at the time of the fire. The livestock were also lost, according to a Wadena County emergency dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 07, 2023 10:47 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Monday, Jan. 30

9:25 a.m., near Wadena County, non-compliant predatory offender registration check.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

More Crime and Courts:
A dog laying down in a cage.
Minnesota
56 animals rescued from unsanitary conditions near Motley, Minn.
The Animal Humane Society is raising funds related for the "dogs, cats and critters" on its website at animalhumanesociety.org.
February 07, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A dog laying down in a cage.
Local
Authorities rescue dozens of animals from unsanitary conditions near Motley
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.
February 06, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A bottle with pills spilling out.
Minnesota
Overdose deaths on the rise in north-central Minnesota
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Jan. 25 requested public help after 35 overdoses in north-central Minnesota since Dec. 1, 2022.
February 03, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
airportWeb.jpg
Minnesota
Charges: Minnesota man threatened to 'blow up' Duluth airport
A mental health screening was requested for 51-year-old Vincent Muccio, who was previously committed for treatment needs.
February 02, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

7:39 a.m., near Wadena County, a bus struck a deer on the roadway. The deer was dispatched.

9:44 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident occurred a number of years ago. The case is under investigation.

10:46 a.m., near Becker County, a FedEx employee reported being bitten by a dog. They said the dog looked like a brown boxer and it bit him on the shin of his left leg. They also reported the homeowner was home and opened the door to sign for a package when the dog got out. The employee does not plan to seek medical attention.

11:02 a.m., near Wadena, officers reported a suspect fled on foot. Deputies assisted officers at the scene. One person was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2:00 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported receiving threatening messages from a male party. The incident is under investigation.

10:03 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a tire fell off their vehicle while driving. The vehicle was disabled and was blocking the roadway. A tow was called.

Thursday, Feb. 2

3:28 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported receiving threats of violence. The caller was advised of harassment restraining order procedures.

4:49 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

Friday, Feb. 3

7:59 a.m., near Highway 71, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

10:11 a.m., near Shell River Township, detached garage reported on fire. No injuries .

2:47 p.m., near Red Eye Township, snowmobile crash with serious injuries. A 50-year-old Menahga man was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, N.D .

11:38 p.m., near Wadena County, deputies assisted Morrison County with a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle reached speeds of about 100 mph. The driver was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Feb. 4

3:13 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a possible employee theft. The incident is under investigation.

3:57 p.m., near Wadena County, threats. A caller reported a man threatened a bartender with a knife.

7:15 p.m., near Nimrod, a barn fire was reported. The barn was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The caller reported 26 goats were inside the barn at the time of the fire. The livestock was also lost .

Sunday, Feb. 5

More Local News:
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
Fire destroys shed, tractor in rural Clitherall
The 16-foot by 30-foot shed, owned by Edward Stans, 79, was fully engulfed in flames, with nobody around, when the fire was initially reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday.
February 07, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
3106487+Vehicle crash3.jpg
Local
One injured in rear-end collision on Hwy 71 south of Wadena
The driver of the SUV was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for neck pain. The driver of the passenger car was checked and released by EMS.
February 06, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Fire truck
Local
Vehicle and detached garage destroyed in fire
Fire departments were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started because of a mechanical issue with the vehicle.
February 03, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Holtework.jpg
Local
Longtime mechanic opens Back 40 Repairs in rural Wadena
Affordable quality is offered at a new auto repair shop near Bluffton.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter

12:07 a.m., near Staples, physical domestic. A man was arrested at the scene.

12:14 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported several tools were stolen from a garage. The incident is under investigation.

1:21 a.m., near Wadena County, fight. The two men were separated upon arrival and were warned to stay separated or go to jail. The incident is under investigation.

12:22 p.m. near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

4:16 p.m., near Verndale, a caller reported electric wires on a telephone pole were on fire. Deputies noticed the pole was smoking and power utilities were dispatched to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

5:10 p.m., near Wadena County, a semitractor-trailer was reported off the roadway and a tow would be needed.

7:45 p.m., near Wadena, a caller reported a domestic incident. Officers could hear arguing, physical hitting and items being thrown as they approached the residence. A man was arrested at the scene. The case remains under investigation.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSFRAUDFIRESPUBLIC SAFETYWADENA COUNTYCITY OF WADENA
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
MurlynKreklau.jpg
Columns
Murlyn Kreklau: Time for business-friendly zoning in Wadena County?
Over the last 35 years, we have experienced the decline of the dairy industry, which was the driver of economic well-being in many of our rural areas and small towns.
February 02, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Murlyn Kreklau, rural Sebeka
LetterToEditor (1).png
Letters
Letter: Commissioner Kangas should have gone with low bid on official newspaper vote
So in short, your auditor-treasurer was correct in saying that if you don’t take the lowest bid, then why bid? So what’s the why? Because Minnesota law requires it.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ray Benning, Clarissa, Minn.
David Anderson
Columns
Veterans Notes: New veterans homes resident applications are now accepted
Those eligible include honorably discharged veterans or the spouse of an eligible veteran who is at least 55 years old and meets residency requirements.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  David A. Anderson, Wadena County veteran service officer
Geis.jpg
Local
Sharks and guppies welcomed at new billiards hall in Wadena
Owner hopes to grow the game, weekly tournaments are offered for all ages.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter