Crime and fire report: 2-carat bracelet reported missing in Staples; juvenile detained for assaulting mother

Monday, Feb. 27

2:10 a.m. to 2:23 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

11:47 a.m., near Staples, domestic. One was arrested.

9:31 p.m., near Verndale, driver cited for operating a motor vehicle while using their phone.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

12:15 a.m. to 1:04 a.m., near Wadena, six parking citations were issued.

9:47 a.m., near Wadena County, scam reported. The caller has evidence on their phone and wants to speak with a deputy.

10:14 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 71, a caller reported seeing a man laying on the ground and he seemed to be having trouble getting up. Officers noticed the man appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to a nearby medical clinic.

11:25 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported selling a vehicle six months ago and just received a parking ticket in the mail for the vehicle. Officers are investigating a possible failure to transfer the title.

Wednesday, March 1

12:45 a.m. to 12:58 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

6:20 a.m., near Wadena County, a county snow plow truck left the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. Deputies assisted at the scene. The plow was pulled out of the ditch.

8:17 a.m., near Staples, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

2:03 p.m., near Wadena, scam reported. An unknown amount of money was lost to the scammer.

5:22 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, theft. A wallet was stolen while the employee was at work.

6:50 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their neighbor’s pickup truck was on fire. The fire was extinguished upon arrival. The vehicle owner used a skid loader and dumped snow on the vehicle to put out the fire.

7:28 p.m., near Dollar Tree, Wadena, juvenile trouble reported.

Thursday, March 2

12:48 a.m. to 1:07 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

11:17 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported their driver’s side front tire was slashed.

4:44 p.m., near Wadena, a caller reported their ex, who is under a harassment restraining order, called them seven times yesterday and is texting them too.

4:56 p.m., near Wadena County, traffic stop for speed and cellphone use. The driver was warned for speed, failure to display current registration, failure to change address and no current insurance. They were cited for using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.

7:32 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

11:47 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their snowmobile took off and struck two houses and a car. No injuries.

Friday, March 3

4:28 p.m., near Staples, 2-carat tennis bracelet reported missing. Last seen one month ago. The incident is under investigation.

5:54 p.m., near Wadena County, a landlord found suspected drugs while cleaning an apartment. They will bring the items to the drop box.

10:51 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said a man in pajama pants and a red hoodie was “acting weird” and jumping out into traffic. The man was transported to Park Rapids.

11:36 p.m., near Wadena, a smell of gas was reported near the Tri-County Health clinic.

Saturday, March 4

12:34 a.m. to 1:55 a.m., near Wadena, 10 parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

6:29 p.m., near Cat River bridge, cattle were reported on the roadway.

Sunday, March 5

12:20 a.m. to 1:17 a.m., near Wadena, seven parking citations were issued for violating winter parking restrictions.

1:21 p.m., near Wadena County, harassment was reported.

8:01 p.m., near Wadena County, assault. A caller reported a 15-year-old male assaulted his mother. The boy was detained and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

9:44 p.m., near Wadena, vehicle fire reported. No injuries.