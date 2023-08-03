Crazy Days event in Wadena gets crazier when woman backs into Larry's Family Pizza

WADENA — Around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, a car driven by Loretta Hendrickson from Abercrombie, North Dakota, was involved in an accident when her car jumped the curb while trying to park in front of Larry’s Family Pizza. While no one was injured, the vehicle, driven by Hendrickson, smashed through the metal railing in front of the business.

“I was meeting my daughter for lunch and I went to back up to park my car, and my foot slipped off the brake,” Hendrickson said.

Darrin Leeseberg, owner of Larry’s Family Pizza, was outside with his daughters Brooklyn and Brenna, serving pizza by the slice and nachos for the annual Crazy Days event taking place downtown.

“I didn’t actually see her drive over the curb, I just saw the car after it happened with the tires still spinning and smoking,” Leeseberg said.

Larry's Family Pizza owner Darrin Leeseberg assessing the damage caused by a North Dakota woman after she drove her vehicle over the curb and into the building taking down the railing on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Leeseberg said his daughter Brenna had just helped some customers walk up the ramp seconds before the car backed over the curb, taking out the railing in front of the building.

No one was injured in the incident, and most of the damage was to the railing in front of the business.

“Good start to Crazy Days,” Leeseberg said.

Both Police Chief Naomi Plautz and Sgt. Investigator Brandon Pearson were at the scene to assist with the accident.