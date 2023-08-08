Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
County Historical Society wants ideas as to what to do with Wesley Building

A Wadena County Historical Society representative will be at the Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, to solicit input on how to repurpose the old hospital.

The Wesley Hospital Building in Wadena was maintained by Astera Health before the health care provider relocated to a new facility on city-annexed land just over the county border in Otter Tail County.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 9:00 AM

WADENA — The Wadena County Historical Society will host several opportunities in the coming months for people to share their ideas about what to do with the historic Wesley Building that was once a hospital.

The first opportunity will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park. Su Legatt is a social practice artist chosen to create opportunities for the public to share their ideas for an appropriate reuse plan.

The historical society would like the historic building in Wadena maintained for “a public purpose that will reflect positively on the original builders and its use as a public institution that benefited the community for many years.”

Legatt will have a booth at the Wadena Farmers Market where she will hand out more doodle sheets from 2-5 p.m. Friday. There will also be an opportunity for people to take a guided tour of parts of the building.

Over the next few months, there will be many opportunities for people to weigh in with their ideas including three listening sessions in October and November. Questions? Call or leave a message at the Historical Society at 218-631-9079 or Lina Belar at 218-849-1454.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
