Council approves public hearing for $641,840 utility line replacement along Jefferson Street North

WADENA — The Wadena City Council will hold a public hearing on June 13 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers to discuss replacing service lines along Jefferson Street North (Highway 71).

The Wadena City Hall is located at 222 2nd St. SE., Wadena.

The proposed work would be done in conjunction with MnDOT’s street work plan for Highway 71. The council was informed that while MnDOT would cover the roadwork costs, utility replacement costs would fall on the city.

The public hearing is to allow public comment regarding the proposed project, as well as review preliminary assessment costs.

Replacing water main and sewer lines along Jefferson Street N have an estimated cost of $641,840, according to a report prepared by Bolton & Menk that was presented to the city council during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

Of the total estimated cost of $641,840, the assessable cost was estimated at $234,900, and the city cost was about $406,940.

The council was informed the project area includes between 12-15 properties that could be assessed with the utility project.

The project included addressing aging infrastructure on north Jefferson Street between Birch Avenue and Elm Avenue. In addition to replacing utilities along the corridor, the council was told a water main extension was also in the plans to create a loop.

According to the report, the existing sewer main along Birch Avenue and Deerwood Avenue is made of 8-inch vitrified clay pipe that was installed in the 1950s, or prior. Around the same time, a 12-inch cast iron pipe sanitary sewer main was installed at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue, which should also be replaced.

The Bolton & Menk document stated the sanitary sewer main would be replaced with an 8 inch polyvinyl chloride pipe, with new sanitary manholes installed along north Jefferson Street. The sewer main crossing at Elm Avenue was proposed to be replaced with a 12 inch PVC pipe. The work was also slated to include extending the sewer main south from the existing manhole to serve two additional parcels.

The council document identified a water main along Jefferson Street north that is located between Birch Avenue and “the hospital tunnel” that is 4 inch CIP with copper services, which were installed in the 1920s. There is also a 6 inch CIP water main crossing Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue that is slated to be replaced.

The documents stated the proposed improvements call for the water main to be replaced with 6 inch PVC with new gate valves and fire hydrants.

The document presented to the council reads: “Once the existing hospital tunnel is removed as part of the MnDOT re-construction project, the water main will be extended north through Elm Avenue up to an existing water main to complete a loop and to provide access” for more land parcels. “New 1 inch copper services will be installed to the right of way with new corporations and curb stops.”

