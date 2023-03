The Wadena Food Shelf is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. The incorrect hours of operation were listed in a story in the Feb. 2 issue.

The Wadena Food Shelf is open Monday and Thursday mornings for clients on an emergency basis.

