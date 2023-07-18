Conditional use permit application deadline extended for gravel pit in Blueberry Township

WADENA — At its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the Wadena County Board of Commissioners passed a motion to extend the deadline on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a gravel extraction operation located in Section 33 of Blueberry Township.

The conditional use permit application was submitted by property owner Barbara Mathiew, and is for gravel extraction operations including crushing, screening and stockpiling of materials on her property, located in Section 33 in Blueberry Township.

The stated purpose of the CUP application submitted by Mathiew is to allow for Menahga Concrete to resurrect a former gravel pit.

Menahga resident Michelle Neels addressed the Wadena County Board of Commissioners with concerns regarding discrepancies. Neels' property borders the proposed gravel pit.

Neels provided the county commissioners with supporting documentation regarding discrepancies within the permit application and with the planning and zoning committee finding of facts. Discrepancies included incorrect distance for occupied building, topsoil and buffer zones, and misrepresentation of the length of a minimum maintenance road.

According to the planning and zoning commission findings of fact, the closest occupied building to the proposed gravel extraction site is 662 feet. Referring to the map included in the CUP application Neels said, “The closest occupied building is on the south side, that is my barn. And as of this day, I have not ever lived in my barn.”

Neels also brought information regarding the minimum maintenance road from a Blueberry Township meeting held on October 9, 1993, stating the road is 1,320 feet long. Referring to a map from Green River Energy the minimum maintenance road length is 1,328 feet.

Neels stated that she has retained an attorney to dispute where the property line is and asked the board of commissioners to postpone their decision on the application approval until surveying and legal disputes are resolved.

Property owner Nate Hendrickson also addressed the county commissioners regarding the permit application, stating that his biggest concern is his property value, noise, and trucks traveling back and forth causing issues with safety.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Deana Malone addressed Neels’ questions regarding the distance discrepancies within the CUP on the occupied building, taking full responsibility for the error. Malone also addressed the additional discrepancies within the permit application, noting corrections that need to be made.

Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau said he received a few calls regarding the permit application, and that he took adequate time to look through the information presented within the application.

“We are very fortunate that we have a good amount of quality gravel in the northwest part of our county, and that is essential to all our roads and almost all construction and processing,” said Kreklau. “The use of those materials creates a lot of jobs. But there are some issues which have been talked about here that could maybe be better clarified.”

Barbara Mathiew also spoke during the meeting, alongside Menahga Concrete employee Terry Berttunen, who helped to clarify some of the discrepancies, stating that the company intends to be both good neighbors and stewards of the land.

“We will not remove those trees to pile up there to keep that buffer. We'll keep that stockpile beyond that 100 foot buffer so those trees would not be removed out of there. We'll leave them in the buffer and then we'll make piles within the buffer," said Berttunen.

After quite a bit of discussion, the county board of commissioners ultimately decided to extend the deadline an additional 60 days to allow for clarifications and corrections to be made within the permit application.

In other business, the commissioners:



Unanimously approved the hire of Timothy Stroeing, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, as the new licensed jail administrator/PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point, or 911) supervisor with a start date of July 24, 2023. Stroeing served as a deputy with the Wadena County Sheriff’s office for 16 years.

Unanimously approved a five-year highway plan for upcoming construction projects on Wadena County roads to help guide work done by the department to stay as efficient as possible with time and resources.

Kevin Ballanz, Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust Director of Field Services, gave a presentation to the county board of the 2023 MCIT report.

Held a closed session to discuss emergency response procedures.