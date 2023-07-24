Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wadena residents lined Hwy 10 to show support for slain Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin

Communities from Fargo to Pequot Lakes stood in solidarity with flags and handmade signs for fallen police officer Jake Wallin, who died in the line of duty on July 14, 2023.

Photo Submitted by Jacqueline Wegscheid.jpg
Community members were ready and waiting to support fallen police officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22 on Highway 10 in Wadena.
Submitted Photo / Jacqueline Wegscheid
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 4:47 PM

WADENA—During the early morning hours on Saturday, July 22 community members stood equally steadfast and solemn along Hwy 10 holding flags and handmade signs as the MN State Patrol and Fargo Police Department escorted slain police officer Jake Wallin to the Pequot Lakes High School for his funeral where thousands were waiting to pay homage to a fallen hero.

More on the case behind the shooting

Fargo police officer Jake Ryan Wallin, 23, was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2023 after officers were ambushed by a heavily armed man, who opened fire on a group of first responders who arrived at the scene of a routine car accident.

Jacqueline Wegscheid Submitted photo.jpg
Community members showed their support during the early morning hours on Saturday, July 22 as the MN State Patrol and Fargo Police Department escorted fallen officer Jake Wallin to Pequot Lakes.
Submitted Photo / Jacqueline Wegscheid

Two other officers, Tyler Hawes and Andrew Dotas, were seriously injured in the shooting. A bystander, Karlee Koswick , was also injured. Wallin has a full military career that included being deployed overseas serving both in Afghanistan and Iraq through the Minnesota National Guard.

Jonell Asfeld _ Submitted Photo.jpg
The MN State Patrol and Fargo Police Department escorted slain officer Jake Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes on Saturday, July 22.
Submitted Photo / Jonell Asfeld

Wallin has ties to the Pequot Lakes community, and was laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa. The 23-year-old officer was sworn into duty at the Fargo police department less than three months prior to his death.

A celebration of life ceremony for Officer Wallin is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Scheels Arena (5225 31st Avenue S.) in Fargo, hosted by the Wallin family and the Fargo Police Department.

Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
What To Read Next
Holly Kern and Casey Finck
Local
Single day of fun planned for Verndale Days Celebration
1h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Wallin funeral procession
Local
Police officer honored as his funeral escort travels along Highway 10 on Saturday
2d ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Peyton Church (2).jpg
Prep
Legion baseball: Wadena takes down Crookston to advance to Round 2 of Legion Baseball Tournament
2d ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
3d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
MenahgaSchoolExt2021FlagLeft.jpg
Local
Menahga School launches social media literacy program – for parents, too
4d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: July 20 edition
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports