Wadena residents lined Hwy 10 to show support for slain Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin

WADENA—During the early morning hours on Saturday, July 22 community members stood equally steadfast and solemn along Hwy 10 holding flags and handmade signs as the MN State Patrol and Fargo Police Department escorted slain police officer Jake Wallin to the Pequot Lakes High School for his funeral where thousands were waiting to pay homage to a fallen hero.

More on the case behind the shooting





Fargo police officer Jake Ryan Wallin, 23, was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2023 after officers were ambushed by a heavily armed man, who opened fire on a group of first responders who arrived at the scene of a routine car accident.

Community members showed their support during the early morning hours on Saturday, July 22 as the MN State Patrol and Fargo Police Department escorted fallen officer Jake Wallin to Pequot Lakes. Submitted Photo / Jacqueline Wegscheid

Two other officers, Tyler Hawes and Andrew Dotas, were seriously injured in the shooting. A bystander, Karlee Koswick , was also injured. Wallin has a full military career that included being deployed overseas serving both in Afghanistan and Iraq through the Minnesota National Guard.

The MN State Patrol and Fargo Police Department escorted slain officer Jake Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes on Saturday, July 22. Submitted Photo / Jonell Asfeld

Wallin has ties to the Pequot Lakes community, and was laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa. The 23-year-old officer was sworn into duty at the Fargo police department less than three months prior to his death.

A celebration of life ceremony for Officer Wallin is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Scheels Arena (5225 31st Avenue S.) in Fargo, hosted by the Wallin family and the Fargo Police Department.