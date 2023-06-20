Community baby shower to feature local resources for moms-to-be

WADENA — Expecting a baby? Odds are you can use some help.

Whether you’re a new mom or a mother of many, motherhood isn’t easy. But Wadena County Public Health is here to help with a community baby shower from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Wadena County Fairgrounds Family Fun Center.

“We do this community baby shower with our community partners so, for example, we do it with Blue Cross Blue Shield and UCare,” said Sarah Ness, nursing supervisor at Wadena County Public Health, of the cosponsors of the free event.

Wadena County Public Health will also be working with MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership, Astera Health, Lakewood Health System and others.

Sarah Ness

“Our goal is to really just highlight the services that are available to our community,” Ness said. “But UCare is going to provide some goodies. They have some mom and baby kits they're going to provide for us and Blue Cross Blue Shield is going to provide a highchair.”

The mom and baby kits that will be offered at the event — while supplies last — include, for example, bottle samples, or coupons for breast pumps.

“Lots of little samples of new products that they can try out or coupons to make buying those things a little bit easier,” Ness said.

Help Me Grow is a system of support for pregnant women, caregivers with new babies, and families with young children with developmental delays and disabilities.

“Help Me Grow, which we are working with, they're providing some goodies as well,” Ness said. “So we have some toddler kits which include the silverware, plates, bibs, snap containers — all sorts of little things that just make life a little bit easier for the toddlers as well.”

Raffles will be held throughout the four-hour community baby shower, which is intended for soon-to-be moms of young children ages 5 and under, but all are welcome.

“We also have books that we give away and we have some home safety kits that we put together. And those are more for raffles,” Ness said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Health, the number of births to Minnesota residents in 2020 was 63,462 and the birth rate was 11.2 per 1,000 population.

“We don't have a plethora of those things to give out,” Ness said of the toddler and home safety kits, “But we do have a few that we want to make sure that we get out to the community, like the highchair that is going to be raffled off, which will be kind of like our grand prize."

Contributed / Sarah Ness

The second annual community baby shower at the fairgrounds in Wadena is expected to draw a large crowd based on last year’s event, according to Ness.

“We had a good response last year. We had about 95 people come through the building last year, so we're hoping to achieve that and then some this year. We have a lot of moms in need in our community,” Ness said.

“Just having the opportunity for them to come and talk about immunizations, car seats, breastfeeding – all of those things that maybe they don't necessarily feel comfortable talking to people about – they were able to sit down and talk to one of our public health nurses.”

The mission of Wadena County Public Health is to prevent illness and injury, and promote and protect the health of the community.

Contributed / Sarah Ness

“This community baby shower is an opportunity for people to access free resources that the community has,” Ness said. “All of the resources that we're going to be sharing with them are at no cost to them.”

Midwives will even be at the free community baby shower to talk to anyone who is interested or may need their help, according to Ness.

“There are so many resources that our county is able to provide for our community that I think people don't know about, whether that's WIC, car seats, immunizations or even just, breastfeeding support or family home visiting,” Ness said. “All of these things we are able to assist them with.”

