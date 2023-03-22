99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City applies for DNR matching grant for Folkestad Park

Plans for the park include a mile-long nature trail that would go around the perimeter of the residential lots and include about 1,600 feet of boardwalk over marshy areas.

new park a.jpg
Folkestad Park is planned for the east side of town and will include a nature trail and boardwalk. The land where the park is to be located was donated by Roger and Marie Folkestad.
Contributed / Wadena City Council
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

WADENA — A new park with a boardwalk and nature trail may be on the horizon for Wadena residents.

During the Wadena City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 14, the council approved applying for a matching grant with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to create a nature trail in a new park on the east side of town called Folkestad Park. The land where the park is to be located was donated by Roger and Marie Folkestad.

The park would abut residential lots, as well as lots that have been parceled for residential development.

The city’s park board has worked with the public works director and more to develop a plan for Folkestad Park, including a nature trail that is about a mile long. The trail would go around the perimeter of the residential lots and include about 1,600 feet of boardwalk to extend over marshy areas.

The overall project cost was roughly estimated to be around $72,000. During the meeting it was emphasized the estimates needed to be reviewed, as they were given “off the cuff” and may not reflect actual costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

trail c.jpg
The Wadena City Council approved applying for a matching grant from the Department of Natural Resources to help pay for trail construction in the proposed Folkestad Park.
Contributed / Wadena City Council

A 50/50 match grant from the DNR is being sought. The Folkestad’s donated $10,000 to assist in costs associated with the park’s development, and the council was informed that an additional $13,000 had been secured for the project, so far.

In the documents presented to the city council regarding the walking path, it was noted that “no cash investment is requested from the city,” but “in-kind assistance from the Public Works Department may be requested when it works in their schedule.”

Lillian Norman, a lead for Minnesota Fellow with the Wadena Development Authority, said the grant application is due March 31. She explained there is no financial obligation incurred by the city by applying for the grant. If the city were selected for the grant, it would only get the match of the amount raised – it will not be on the hook for raising half if the price of the project increases.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Boy superhero mans up in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
LetterToEditor (1).png
Letters
Letter: Sponsors make it happen for Wadena-Deer Creek Band and Choir programs
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Lisa Weniger and Mike Ortmann, WDC Band and Choir directors
David Anderson
Columns
Veterans Notes: How to spot pension-poaching scammers and report financial fraud
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  David A. Anderson, Wadena County veteran service officer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
4383801+1xIwstAXpDU79lSOV4A3PBISPNh_gehWK.jpg
News
Cutting AM from EVs is just the beginning, ag radio owners say
March 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Chicago rehearsal 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Chicago' opens Thursday at Wadena Memorial Auditorium
March 21, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
An aerial shot of a John Deere tractor pulling a planter through a field planted in cover crops.
Policy
RIPE proposal looks to reward producers for their environmental stewardship
March 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
IMG_0895.JPG
The ribbon is cut; Astera Health hosts grand opening
March 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson