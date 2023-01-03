99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christmas in Wadena donates proceeds from light show to Project Share

Thousands of people came to Wadena between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day to view the Christmas in Wadena animated light show, with many of them donating to the cause.

Christmas in Wadena donation.jpg
G.P. Anderson, creator of the "Christmas in Wadena" animated light display that brings thousands of visitors to the communty over the course of the holiday season, recently presented a $1,668 check to Mary Ann Hagen, director of the local food shelf, Project Share. The check represented 100% of the cash donations made by visitors to the light show between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. In addition, 165 pounds of food were collected to help fill Project Share's shelves.
Contributed / G.P. Anderson
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
January 03, 2023 03:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — Christmas in Wadena, the annual holiday light show that brings thousands of visitors to Wadena during the holiday season, just concluded its 2022 run on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Christmas in Wadena creator G.P. Anderson gathered up all the food and monetary gifts dropped off in front of the display and headed east to Project Share, Wadena's local food shelf, and met its director, Mary Ann Hagen, to begin the process of checking in the donations. Together, Hagen and Anderson loaded, unloaded and weighed 165 pounds of food to help fill the shelves; Anderson then presented Hagen with a check in the amount if $1,668.01, which represented the monetary donations collected.

Over the past 15 years, Christmas in Wadena has collected over 5,923 pounds of food and $26,010.95 in cash donations, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Project Share.

When asked why he donates the proceeds from the show to Project Share, Anderson replied, "To truly relieve hunger in our community, it’s important that we first transform the thinking behind hunger relief. Providing a bag of groceries to a person in need today is obviously important. But how do we make it so that person isn’t in need tomorrow?

"Implementing sustainable systems that feed our neighbors in immediate need while helping them get back on their feet and in position to help others is the key to ending the cycle of hunger. It’s becoming increasingly clear that providing our hungry neighbors information about available resources is just as important as the food source itself. What good is a food source if no one knows about it?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas In Wadena is an animated light show of music created, produced, edited, mixed, built, maintained by local artist, G.P Anderson. Thousands of people have visited the free display over the past holiday season, and numerous local, regional newspapers, television shows, radio stations and social media have raved about it as a "must see event" — a true holiday tradition.

Related Topics: WADENAWADENA COUNTYFOOD SHELFCHRISTMASFUNDRAISERS
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What to read next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: 36 ID compliance checks performed on Wadena County businesses, 4 sales, 2 warnings
On Dec. 27, members of law enforcement conducted 36 ID-required-to-purchase compliance checks at Wadena County businesses. Four sales were made during the check and two warnings were issued.
January 03, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
wadena-pioneer-journal-year-in-review-2022.png
Local
Year in review: Check out the Wadena Pioneer Journal's biggest stories from 2022
In 2022, the Wadena Pioneer Journal website received 1,233,162 pageviews and our subscribers spent 360,556 minutes reading our stories over the past year. We thank you. Here are a few of our best.
January 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
IMG_8434 (2).JPG
Local
VIDEO: New Year's Eve fireworks at Detroit Mountain kick-off 2023 with a bang
Hundreds gathered at Detroit Mountain on New Year's Eve to watch a fireworks show near the main lodge during the ski destination's first end of year party.
December 31, 2022 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Zug Zug Arrives.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Cave People' sculptures, lighting displays at DL City Park aimed at getting people out to enjoy winter
Zug Zug, Zara and Baby Oog have arrived! Two life-size "cave people" sculptures, encased in fake ice, can be found at the Detroit Lakes City Park through Feb. 26.
December 31, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes