Celebrate Aging Conference invites community members to attend

The conference will be at Central Lakes College Campus in Staples on May 18 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Group of smiling senior friends
Group of smiling senior friends enjoying each other while sitting together in a park.
Photographee.eu/Photographee.eu - stock.adobe.co
News Staff
Today at 8:30 AM

WADENA — Community members are welcome to gather, in person, for the Annual Celebrate Aging Conference at the Central Lakes College Campus in Staples on May 18 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Meal and door prizes follow.

Speakers include “Flourishing in the 2nd Half of Life” and “Laughter Yoga.” Musical entertainment will be provided by Singleton Street Band and over 40 Vendors will be present. Registration is not required and there is no charge. However, meals will be provided to the first 275 participating guests.

For more information, contact Kristine Hoheisel at 800-224-6451, 320-468-6451 or khoheisel@horizonhealthservices.com.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
