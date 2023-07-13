Carlstroms awarded July Yard of the Month by Wadena Garden Club

WADENA — Ellen and Doug Carlstrom, who reside along King Avenue SW in Wadena, were selected for July’s Yard of the Month by the Wadena Garden Club.

The Carlstroms’ flower of choice is petunias, with their vibrant purple colors lining the perimeter of the Carlstrom home. Hostas can also be found thriving in the backyard, a sure sign that the Carlstroms are currently winning the neverending battle against the deer who like to nibble on them.

Petunias and antique farming equipment are a mainstay in Ellen and Doug Carlstrom's yard, which was named the July Yard of the Month by the Wadena Garden Club. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The pair were surprised to have not only been nominated but to have won the coveted Yard of the Month accolade.

“We looked at each other like, are we being spoofed here?” Ellen Carlstrom joked.

Yards are judged on a plethora of criteria, according to Shirley Hartjen, a member of the Wadena Garden Club who sits on the two-person Yard of the Month committee.

Factors such as plant health and how well-manicured the yard is, as well as unique features, among other considerations, are weighed when choosing the Yard of the Month.

And the Carlstroms have unique features in spades. The two have given a second life to a number of antique farm items – such as cream cans – that act as planters, as well as just adding a unique flair to their neat and tidy yard.

An old wagon wheel is just one of many antiques found in Ellen and Doug Carlstrom's yard in Wadena. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It’s fun to keep the antique things, since the farm is where I come from,” Doug Carlstrom said.

Having grown up on a farm, Doug not only appreciates the antique equipment but enjoys being able to repurpose it for practical uses. And thankfully, friends and acquaintances have honed in on that and gifted vintage items over the years that the Carlstroms have been able to add to their garden.

The Carlstroms didn’t always have green thumbs, however. They had a passing interest in gardening for many years, but that was about the extent of it.

“It was out there, like, I’d admire other people’s gardens,” Ellen Carlstrom said. “And then he (Doug) was working for a lady … she would pay him in items from her garage and she had antiques and whatnot. And so he brought home – in the front yard – that double wash tub. And so I plunked two petunia plants in one year and I was like, ‘Oh, that turned out nice.’”

From there, their love of gardening grew and evolved into what it is today.

Doug and Ellen Carlstrom's hostas are thriving, despite a stream of hungry deer eager to snack on them. Pinwheels, along with other techniques, deter any unwanted nibbling from hungry critters. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

It was about 10 years ago that they took up the hobby, after their youngest child had left the house.

“Just was too busy raising kids,” Doug Carlstrom said of the couple’s four sons. “And they were 10 years apart oldest from youngest.”

Now, they’ve got much more time. And that’s a good thing because it takes about an hour of work a day to upkeep their yard and keep it worthy of its Yard of the Month prestige.

Hartjen also noted how impressive it is that they’ve managed to create and maintain a beautiful yard, after not having much interest in the undertaking for many years. The Wadena Garden Club is hosting a lawn tour on July 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. The tour is only open to club members and friends of members.

Do you have a yard you would like to nominate for Yard of the Month? Call Hartjen at 218-631-3888 or Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Cantleberry at 218-632-7704.

While Ellen and Doug Carlstrom have had a variety of colors in their garden, Ellen noted that purples and yellows work best with the color of their home, which is green. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal