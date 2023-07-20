Business After Hours group honors Lillian Norman's work with Wadena Development Authority

The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Business After Hours event on Thursday, July 13 at the Wadena Elks Lodge. A great mix of business owners, managers, nonprofits, as well as chamber board and city council members enjoyed networking, sharing business cards, and heard updates from Wadena Elks Lodge’s Dan Sartell, Wadena Development Authority’s Dean Uselman and Wadena Area Chamber’s Dana Cantleberry.

Attendees learned more about the Wadena Elks Lodge and its new location from Dan Sartell. In addition to the great networking opportunity and door prizes, guests were able to say thank you and farewell to Lillian Norman, lead fellow for the Wadena Development Authority, who has been working for the past two years on a wide variety of projects that have had a direct impact on the city.

“There are a lot of things that after I leave I will feel tied to, and I hope that I’ve left a legacy for those who want to see Wadena grow and thrive,” said Norman.

One of the most notable contributions Norman has made during her time in Wadena is a creative community plan for Wadena. The survey provided insight into what those who live, work, and play in Wadena would like to see in the future. “I have high hopes that it will provide a roadmap paving the way for the town and community to achieve their goals, even after I’m gone,” said Norman.

Other projects she has helped with include bringing a community engagement artist to the farmers market and the old Wesley Hospital building project.

“Meeting with Lina (Belair) and hearing about her ambitions and hopes for the old Wesley Hospital building was absolutely inspiring, and it has been my pleasure ever since to have been involved with the process of reusing the Wesley Hospital for the purpose of showcasing, preserving, and celebrating this region’s history, culture, and artistry,” said Norman.

Norman recently accepted a position with the Minnesota Department of Health, and will return to college this fall to pursue her masters in public policy at the UMD.

While addressing the Business After Hours crew, Dean Usleman made sure to honor Norman for her work with the community while wishing her well in her future endeavors. “Lillian is a mover and a shaker, and she is definitely going to be missed,” said Usleman.

Business After Hours is a free event hosted monthly by the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact the chamber at (218) 632-7704 or email at wadena.chamber.director@gmail.com .

