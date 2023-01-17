Bullard Township home catches fire three times in single day

WADENA — A structure fire in the 26000 block of County Road 7 in Bullard Township was reported to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:26 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived on scene, the house was partially engulfed in flames but unoccupied. The owner's vehicle was not on scene when emergency services arrived, and no one was injured in the fire.

Before the home could become a total loss, the fire was extinguished by the Staples, Verndale and Sebeka fire departments. The Staples Fire Department responded to the scene two other times that day when the fire rekindled.

Staples Ambulance and the State Fire Marshal's Office also assisted. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the case is pending investigation.