Budget remains steady, COVID-19 response review and more from county's annual health report

SEBEKA — The Wadena County Board took the show on the road, Tuesday, May 9, as the board hosted a workshop session in Sebeka.

Erica Keppers, Wadena County Public Health director, shared the department's 2022 annual health report with a large crowd gathered at the Sebeka Senior Center.

Public Health's response to COVID-19 was briefly addressed.

The county’s five nurses have administered 17,359 COVID-19 vaccination doses since the vaccine became widely available. Public Health conducted 154 COVID-19 vaccination clinics, 41 of which were out in the community to ensure equitable access, according to the report.

Twenty-five essential services requests were fulfilled during the pandemic, where public health delivered goods (such as food and prescriptions) and helped those either in isolation or quarantine, Keppers said.

Public Health is also trying to rebuild following its COVID-19 response, and Wadena County has grant funding of $68,037 over five years to do just that.

“The purpose of that (funding) is to recruit, retain and train public health workforce,” Keppers said. “During and after the pandemic, a lot of public health departments across the state lost staff. It was a trying time and people left that workforce.”

Keppers also shared data regarding other vaccinations administered by the county which are as follows. (Dates range from October of the first year to November of the second.) :

For routine vaccines, public health administered:



2019-20: 100

2020-21: 84

2021-22: 63

For influenza, public health administered:

2019-20: 388

2020-21: 172

2021-22: 371

“Routine vaccines are done at our schools, all of the schools in our county,” Keppers said. “We go and give vaccines there, mostly to the teachers. We do the same thing for influenza vaccines.”

In 2022, the county also had one active case of tuberculosis, meaning the person infected was exhibiting symptoms, as opposed to latent tuberculosis, meaning the person isn’t showing symptoms.

The county is required by the state to track all cases of tuberculosis.

“We need to do what they called DOT — or direct observation," Keppers said. "We have to watch them take their medication daily. We went once a day, Monday through Friday, and we provided (a total of) 149 visits for that." She noted it has been more than 10 years since the last case in the county.

It was a full house at the Sebeka Senior Center on Tuesday, May 9, as the Wadena County Board hosted a workshop session on the road. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

2023 budget and grant funding

Public Health’s budget remains steady, Keppers said. The 2021 and 2022 budgets were roughly $1.35 million, and 2023’s was $1.31 million.

“It’s very consistent from year to year,” she said. “Although, with Public Health, most of it is grant funding and grants come and go … If we lose grants then we are working at writing new grants for things that are showing up on our community health needs assessment.”

In 2023, Wadena County Public Health has 16 grants, 13 of which are community health board grants, meaning grant funds are shared among Wadena, Todd and Morrison counties. Seven of those community health board grants are managed by Wadena County.

New grants highlighted at the meeting include:



CDC Public Health Infrastructure, which runs from March 2023 to November 2027. This community health board grant provides $283,000 over five years. Wadena County will receive $68,037 over those five years to recruit, retain and train employees.

Regional Health Equity, which runs from December 2022 to the end of December 2023. This is a $50,000 community health board grant.

Suicide Prevention Grant, a community health board grant which provides $100,000 a year for five years. Keppers said the majority of the grant's funds will remain in Wadena County.

Public Health has also submitted requests for two other grants, for which they are waiting on approval:

Stop Act Grant, which would provide $50,000 annually for up to four years to prevent and reduce alcohol use among minors and young adults aged 12-20. The request for funding was submitted last February.

A second round of funding request for the Regional Health Equity Grant. It would provide $95,881 for 9 months, ending in May 2024.

Women Infants Children Program

Women Infants Children, or WIC, is a “nutrition and breastfeeding program that helps young families eat well and be healthy,” according to the annual health report. The program serves low- and moderate-income women and children with, or at risk of, developing nutrition-related health problems.

Wadena County has WIC clinics in both Menahga and Wadena that serve county residents. In 2020, the average monthly participation rate was 300. In 2021 it was 313 and in 2022 it was 320.

During the pandemic, Public Health conducted WIC visits remotely. Now that the public health emergency has expired, as of Thursday, May 11, in-person visits are set to resume.

“For WIC, in three months, so in August, we will need to do in-person visits,” Keppers said. “The federal government had to give a three-month notice to the states.”

She said that WIC serves approximately 25% women, 30% infants and 45% children in Wadena County.

Other Public Health information shared includes:

