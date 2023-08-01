Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd man seriously hurt in rollover crash in Otter Tail County

Luke Dasan Ledbetter, 42, of Brainerd suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Astera Health hospital in Wadena, according to the State Patrol.

The crash occurred in Oak Valley Township south of Wadena.
News Staff
Today at 12:14 PM

WADENA — A Brainerd man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Highway 210 in Otter Tail County on Monday.

Luke Dasan Ledbetter, 42, of Brainerd suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Astera Health hospital in Wadena, according to the State Patrol.

He was westbound on Highway 210 in a 1998 Buick LeSabre when it crashed and rolled at mile marker 70, according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday on dry pavement in Oak Valley Township. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
