Brainerd man seriously hurt in rollover crash in Otter Tail County

WADENA — A Brainerd man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Highway 210 in Otter Tail County on Monday.

Luke Dasan Ledbetter, 42, of Brainerd suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Astera Health hospital in Wadena, according to the State Patrol.

He was westbound on Highway 210 in a 1998 Buick LeSabre when it crashed and rolled at mile marker 70, according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday on dry pavement in Oak Valley Township. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.