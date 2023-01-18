STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boy taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after being rescued in Wadena house fire

Without special breathing equipment, officers were not able to reach the trapped boy, who was rescued by the Wadena firefighters wearing self-contained breathing apparatus.

Wadena Fire .jpeg
Wadena Fire Department (2021)
By Nathan Bowe
January 18, 2023 10:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — A boy was seriously injured in a house fire in Wadena early Wednesday morning.

His name and age were not released, but he was transported to Tri-County Health Care and then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to Wadena Fire Chief Cody Yglesias, who said his condition was not available. The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at an owner-occupied house at 416 3rd St S.W.

The fire was confined to a basement living area, which was filled with smoke when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene at 12:56 a.m.

Law enforcement got there first and tried to enter the house and search for the pre-teen boy, but were unable to do so because of heavy smoke.

Without special breathing equipment, officers were not able to reach the boy, who was rescued by the first Wadena firefighters on the scene – who needed self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the basement and find him, Yglesias said. The boy had essentially been trapped in the basement because of the location of the fire, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

An adult and another juvenile, who were not identified in the news release, had been on the main level and were able to get out of the house safely, he added.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and damage was mostly confined to the basement – with some smoke damage on the main level, Yglesias said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Wadena Fire Department, Wadena Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Verndale Fire Department, Tri-County Health Care, Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Menahga Police Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Wadena Public Utilities.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYCITY OF WADENAWADENA FIRE DEPARTMENT
What To Read Next
TCHC Utility Extension Project.jpg
Local
Wadena residents pack City Council chambers to vent frustration over utility assessments
City Engineer Phil Martin outlined the project scope and costs at the start of the hearing, attendees voiced their opinions following his explanation of the project.
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DJI_0654.JPG
Local
Hearing held for Tri-County Hospital relocation
Tri-County Health Care CEO Joel Beiswenger shared the reasons behind the move and gave insight into what people can expect from the new facility.
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
Wadena County .jpg
Local
Motion to rescind county's waste designation ordinance fails
Topic may return to the County Board in the future.
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Runyan Benefit.JPG
Local
Hundreds flock to Verndale Community Center for Runyan benefit
Nathan Runyan, the 36-year-old Verndale man who needed emergency surgery following a major heart attack on Oct. 11, is expected to leave the hospital soon, but will require a long recovery period.
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes