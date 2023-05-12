99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bertha-Hewitt school to offer free meals to children this summer

The free meals will begin June 5 and will be served Monday through Friday for the duration of the summer. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9 a.m.; lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bertha-Hewitt Schools is participating in the Summer Foods Services Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Today at 1:37 PM

BERTHA — Bertha-Hewitt Schools is participating in the Summer Foods Services Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be provided to all children free of charge, and the meals will meet nutrition standards set by the USDA.

The free meals will begin June 5 and will be served Monday through Friday for the duration of the summer. The program will be closed on July 4. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals must be eaten at the school.

Children coming to eat should arrive at Door 1 of the Berth-Hewitt School, which is its west entrance.

For more information, call 218-924-3250 or email amy.dykhoff@isd786.org.

