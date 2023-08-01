Beautiful Inside and Out: Wadena BIO Girls program helps young girls become their best selves

WADENA — BIO Girls is on a mission to improve the self-esteem of adolescent girls through the empowerment of self and service to others. BIO stands for: Beautiful Inside and Out.

BIO Girls is a 12-week program designed to help adolescent girls with a wide range of self-esteem-related issues by addressing emotional wellness, healthy relationships, leadership and kindness.

Run by volunteers who serve as site directors and mentors, girls in second through sixth grade can participate in the BIO Girls program.

Girls who are in middle and high school are welcome to participate in the program as junior mentors. Weekly sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center beginning on Aug. 3.

The BIO Girls program includes noncompetitive athletics as part of the 12-week program designed to help young girls be their best through kindness and acceptance. Submitted Photo / BIO Girls

Weekly sessions focus on a wide range of topics that young adolescent girls struggle with including self-worth, body image, kindness and the importance of forgiveness.

Shelby Hunke and Monica Merickel launched the Wadena BIO Girls program in 2022 and both serve as co-site directors. After learning more about the BIO Girls program Merickel said it just seemed like a good fit for what’s going in the world today.

“Adolescence and growing up in a different online-based world now is something that I think parents of young daughters, and young girls themselves could use help with,” Merickel said.

Both Hunke and Merickel have young daughters who participated in the program last year and will be doing the program this year too.

“You just get so much stuff at a young age, including bullying and cliques and so much negativity towards girls. And we were like, we need to try and bring that positivity to our community. And this program is already developed, so it was basically just us applying to do the program,” Hunke said.

The BIO Girls program uses evidence-based research as a foundation for the weekly sessions and seeks to emphasize the importance of mentorship by fostering supportive relationships between participants and adult role models. An additional component of the BIO girls program is participation in noncompetitive physical activity to teach participants accountability, goal setting and the importance of celebrating success.

Mentors are an important part of the program, which is all volunteer-based, teaching participants the value of self-love, kindness and leadership. Submitted Photo / BIO Girls

Participants will celebrate their accomplishments through the finale event at the end of the program. The Wadena BIO Girls use running and do a Fun Run event in October to celebrate completion of the program.

Both Merickel and Hunke are looking forward to the upcoming sessions. “Just seeing the girls change from Week 1 to Week 12, how they open up and how they communicate, it's fun to watch,” Merickel said.

Currently, there are 12 girls registered to participate in the BIO Girls program, and in addition to Merickel and Hunke serving as co-site directors, seven mentors will be helping with the weekly sessions that begin on Aug. 3 and run through October when the final run takes place.

Because the BIO Girls program wants everyone to have a chance to participate, scholarships are available as well as “pay as you can” options. Hunke and Merickel work to raise funds to help offset the cost of the remaining registration fees.

For more information on the BIO Girls program visit: https://www.biogirls.org/about.

Registration Link: https://events.blackthorn.io/5f2aeNP7/4a3T5fQ71Z.