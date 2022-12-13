SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Battle Lake woman injured when minivan hits deer on Hwy 210

Tessa Marie Washek, 41, of Battle Lake was taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Airbags deployed and she was wearing a seatbelt.

2973727+vehicle-crash3.jpg
December 13, 2022 04:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — A Battle Lake woman was injured when her minivan hit a deer on Highway 210 on Monday evening.

Tessa Marie Washek, 41, of Battle Lake was taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Airbags deployed and she was wearing a seatbelt.

She was westbound on Highway 210 in a 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan when she struck a deer, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. on dry pavement at milepost 72, between Hewitt and Henning in Oak Valley Township, Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail and Todd County sheriff’s Offices, Hewitt Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSCRASHESOTTER TAIL COUNTYWADENA
What to read next
2783857+vehicle-crash-image.jpg
Local
Wadena semi driver injured in Otter Tail County crash
James Dean Wegscheid, 57, of Wadena was taken to the Wadena hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
December 22, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Becker County Courthouse
Local
Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.
December 22, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
A woman smiling in a park.
Columns
Lillian Norman: Some creative ways to get involved in the community
I need people who would be interested in working with me on the Take-and-Make kit program that I have been running with the Wadena City Library.
December 22, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Lillian Norman
PHOTO 1 - LOBBY.jpg
Local
New Wadena County Humane Society building takes shape
Phase One will be home to new cat-dedicated space, one humane society board member said.
December 22, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks