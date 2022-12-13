Battle Lake woman injured when minivan hits deer on Hwy 210
WADENA — A Battle Lake woman was injured when her minivan hit a deer on Highway 210 on Monday evening.
Tessa Marie Washek, 41, of Battle Lake was taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Airbags deployed and she was wearing a seatbelt.
She was westbound on Highway 210 in a 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan when she struck a deer, according to the State Patrol.
The accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. on dry pavement at milepost 72, between Hewitt and Henning in Oak Valley Township, Otter Tail County.
The Otter Tail and Todd County sheriff’s Offices, Hewitt Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
