Auctioneer Stormin’ Norman’s estate to be auctioned off

WADENA — Norman Ohrmundt would probably approve how his estate will be handled now that he’s gone. The longtime, local and well-known auctioneer died in 2021.

“When I got out of auctioneer college in 1986, Norm Ohrmundt — ‘Stormin’ Norm’ — was the first auctioneer — first local auctioneer — to call me to come and help,” said Peanuts Perala of Perala Bros. Auctioneers. “And that’s when our lifelong friendship began, in 1986.”

In a full circle way, the New York Mills-based Perala Bros. Auctioneers will auction off Ohrmundt’s estate at 9:01 a.m. Saturday, June 17, just west of Wadena on Black’s Grove Road.

"Stormin’ Norm’ was the kind of individual that if you met him once, he always remembered,” Perala said. “He was good to everybody — very, very good sense of humor. He was very social, so that's why he had a very successful career in the auction business.”

Ohrmundt was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Wadena to Beno and Selma (Busack) Ohrmundt. The future auctioneer graduated from Wadena High School in 1951.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He did auctions all the way up until COVID hit and everything kind of shut down, so he was in his early 80s when he did his last live auction,” Perala said. “My brother Mickey and I would team up with him and go and help him on auctions.”

Ohrmundt married Barbara VanOrsdel in Wadena in 1955 and they went on to have four children. He farmed west of Wadena in Otter Tail County.

“He was good to us in the beginning so we wanted to make darn sure he was taken care of when he did need that help,” Perala said of helping out Ohrmundt as the years passed.

Ohrmundt went to the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, in the early 1950s, where he received hands-on experience at the “No. 1 Business & Bid Calling Auctioneering School in the World,” according to his obituary.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





“Working with him in the auction business, he was a good mentor to us,” Perala said on behalf of his brother Mickey and himself. “He taught us a lot. He was really fun to work with — always joking — most of the time with the customers. He was just a lot of fun to work with.”

Ohrmundt owned and operated Norm’s Auction Service in the Wadena area for more than half a century.

“I don't recall any relatives or anybody being in the auction business to get him started. I think he started all on his own,” Perala said. ”He worked from the bottom up.”

In his free time, Ohrmundt enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and having coffee with his friends, according to his obituary, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. The 87-year-old died at home on March 22, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Basically, what we learned from him is the honesty and integrity as auctioneers and how to set up an auction, how to put things together, and make sure everything is clean,” Perala said.

Stormin’ Norman may be gone,but it’s his words that the Perala brothers live by as auctioneers.

Perala Bros. Auctioneers Contributed / Perala Bros. Auctioneers

“He really stressed everything needs to be clean and organized. And that's kind of a philosophy that we've followed ever since,” Perala said. “And it really helps to bring more money for the seller if things are organized and clean.”

For more information about Ohrmundt’s estate auction, including a video of the kinds of items that will be auctioned off, visit Perala Bros. Auctioneers’ Facebook page at https://fb.watch/l8uNHiElcA .