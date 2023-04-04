50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only.
News Local

Astera Health celebrates first baby born on new campus, last baby born at Legacy Campus

Bristol Kay Beach-Bittner became the first newborn delivered at the new Astera Health campus in Wadena and was born at 4:22 a.m. on March 23, 2023.

Drake.jpg
Carly Drake holds her newborn baby, Bristol Kay Beach-Bittner, who was born at Astera Health on March 23 at 4:22 a.m. Bristol Kay Beach-Bittner is the first baby delivered on the new Astera Health campus in Wadena.
Contributed / Astera Health
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:24 PM

WADENA — Astera Health welcomed the first baby delivered on their new Wadena campus on March 23, according to a news release from the health provider.

Bristol Kay Beach-Bittner was born at 4:22 a.m. on March 23 to Carly Drake and Dalton Beach-Bittner. She was the first birth on the new campus since Astera Health took over the facility on March 18.

When asked about the facility's birthing services, Drake said: "10 out of 10! I love Dr. Julie Meyer."

The young couple enjoyed a birth without complications and issues. When informed of the milestone moment, the parents were immediately ecstatic about being a part of Astera Health history, according to the news release.

Also on March 23, the old Astera Health Legacy Campus delivered their last baby.

Acarie Ghoston was born at 2:35 a.m. on March 23 to Kaylee Yoder and DeShaude Ghoston. The birth went smoothly with no issues, according to the news release.

Yoder.jpg
Kaylee Yoder holds her newborn, Acarie Ghoston, who was the last baby born on the old Astera Health Legacy Campus at 2:35 a.m. on March 23, 2023.
Contributed / Astera Health

When asked about being the last delivery on the Legacy Campus, Yoder said, "It feels cool to be the last one."

She added it would make for an interesting birth story for her daughter.

The Astera Health Legacy Campus, formerly Tri-County Health Care, has been the birthplace of thousands of babies since it opened in 1974, the news release stated.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
