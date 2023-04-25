As brush pile reignites near Sebeka, Wadena Sheriff's Office warns that wildfire season is here

WADENA — On Tuesday, April 25, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a grass fire in section 17 of Red Eye Township, northwest of Sebeka.

The Sebeka Fire Department and Nimrod DNR Forestry office responded to the scene. The property owner was able to contain most of the fire prior to the arrival of the fire department. Sebeka and DNR firefighters extinguished any remaining hot spots, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner indicated they had burned a small brush pile a couple days before, when there was snow on the ground. The past couple of days the snow melted and the light winds caused what was left of the pile to reignite. There were no injuries reported and no buildings or other structures damaged from the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that the wildfire season has started, and asks people to be careful with any burning they may be doing. Pay attention to all local media for warnings or restrictions from the Minnesota DNR. If you have questions about burning, ask your local fire warden.