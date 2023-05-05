Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area high school graduates to receive degrees from MSUM during spring commencement

MSUM will award 800 degrees to students during this year’s spring commencement program in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse.

Gold Graduation Cap
Lindsay Dean - stock.adobe.com
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:30 PM

MOORHEAD — About 10 former area high school students will graduate from Minnesota State University Moorhead during commencement ceremonies held Friday, May 12, at the campus.

MSUM will award 800 degrees to students during this year’s spring commencement program in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse. This includes 185 graduate students. There will be two ceremonies, the first at 10 a.m. will include undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Business, Analytics & Communications and the College of Science, Health & the Environment. The 2 p.m. ceremony will include undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Arts & Humanities and the College of Education & Human Services.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live by the university at: https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.

Graduating from this area are:

  • Savanna Baker of Eagle Bend (Bertha-Hewitt High School) graduating in psychology.
  • Mackenzie Carsten of Wadena (Wadena-Deer Creek High School) graduating in finance.
  • Mason Daily of Sebeka (Sebeka High School) graduating in business administration.
  • Emery Palm of Fargo (Wadena-Deer Creek High School) graduating with a master’s in special education.
  • Savana Richter of Sebeka (Verndale High School) graduating with a bachelor’s of nursing.
  • Karla Weishalla of Bertha (Bertha-Hewitt High School) graduating with a master’s in educational leadership.
  • Allyson Wettstein of Moorhead (Bertha-Hewitt High School) graduating in criminal justice.
  • Isaac Witthuhn of Hewitt (Wadena-Deer Creek High School) graduating in social studies.
  • Olivia Yliniemi of Menahga (Menahga High School) graduating in psychology.
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
