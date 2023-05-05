Area high school graduates to receive degrees from MSUM during spring commencement

MOORHEAD — About 10 former area high school students will graduate from Minnesota State University Moorhead during commencement ceremonies held Friday, May 12, at the campus.

MSUM will award 800 degrees to students during this year’s spring commencement program in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse. This includes 185 graduate students. There will be two ceremonies, the first at 10 a.m. will include undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Business, Analytics & Communications and the College of Science, Health & the Environment. The 2 p.m. ceremony will include undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Arts & Humanities and the College of Education & Human Services.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live by the university at: https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.

Graduating from this area are:

