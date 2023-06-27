And your Miss Wadena 2023 is …

WADENA — The new Miss Wadena has been crowned: Madelyn Gallant. Gallant come out on top against four other contestants during the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant held at a packed Wadena Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, June 25.

The other four contestants who took to the stage on Sunday were Isabelle Larson, Zoe Curtis, Anna Guo and Macie Moore. This year’s theme was “Be Someone’s Hero,” with plenty of caped crusaders and superhero motifs to be found around the auditorium.

The 2023 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant contestants, from left: Isabelle Larson, Zoe Curtis, Anna Guo, Macie Moore and Madelyn Gallant. Gallant took home the Miss Wadena 2023 title on Sunday, June 25, at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Guo finished as second princess with Larson earning first princess. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The five contestants were judged on a variety of factors including a pre-pageant interview, a talent portion, their evening gown, their casual wear and their answers to an on-stage question. Gallant became the judges’ top choice with her singing of “Journey to the Past” From “Anastasia the Musical.”

Her on-stage question from pageant emcee Dan Skogen was: “What is the most important rule you live by in your life and how does this rule help you succeed?”

Gallant answered without hesitation: “The most important rule I live by in life is to always have a positive attitude. This helps me to get through otherwise difficult situations and to help others to do the same.”

For her evening gown, Gallant wore a long black and gold dress with sequins that sparkled under the stage lights. For her casual wear, she opted for a short bright pink dress.

Once all five contestants had given it their all, they gathered on stage one last time for the new Miss Wadena to be crowned.

Miss Wadena 2023, Madelyn Gallant, in her casual wear attire. Gallant was crowned Miss Wadena during the scholarship pageant on Sunday, June 25. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

In those suspenseful moments, contestant Anna Guo was crowned second princess and Isabelle Larson was crowned first princess, with Miss Wadena 2022, Grace Gallant , placing the crowns atop their heads. Grace performed a number of times on Sunday and took an active role in the evening's fun.

It was fitting then, that in Grace’s last act as Miss Wadena, she should transfer the crown to her own sister, Madelyn.

“That part was very special to me,” Madelyn said. “I have spent this year as first princess with Grace, and we got to go to a lot of events together. It was really fun, and I think it brought us closer, too. So having her pass the crown off – it was pretty amazing.”

When her name was announced, Madelyn was stunned.

“It’s absolutely amazing, I honestly still can’t believe it, it’s still sinking in,” she said.

Grace Gallant, Miss Wadena 2022, crowns her sister, Madelyn, Miss Wadena 2023 during the scholarship pageant on Sunday, June at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. At center is Macie Moore and left is Zoe Curtis. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

And heavy is the head that wears the crown, as Madelyn will spend the next year — until the next Miss Wadena is crowned — representing the community at various events locally and regionally. Luckily, she’s got plenty of experience from this past year and is ready to represent Wadena proudly and confidently.

“I’ve gone to a lot of events this last year, so it makes me feel a little bit better that I have some type of experience,” Gallant said. “It’s not just my first time going through things but I’m very excited this year to go to the Princess Warrior 5K. I wasn’t able to be back for that because I had a cross-country meet this year.”

Miss Wadena 2022, Grace Gallant, gives flowers to her parents Norm and Mandy Gallant during the 2023 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, June 25, at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

In a pre-record farewell address, Grace spoke directly to Madelyn. “I am beyond grateful that we got to experience the last year together,” Grace said.

“Being your sister will forever and always be my favorite title, but being a princess alongside you helped us make memories that I will cherish forever. Grace Gallant

"Your kindness and ability to make everyone feel important are your greatest strengths and through them, you inspire others more than you realize.”

Madelyn graduated from Wadena-Deer Creek High School this spring and will attend Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls to wrestle and pursue an exercise science degree.

Miss Wadena second princess Anna Guo shows off her casual wear attire during the Miss Wadena Scholarship pageant on Sunday, June 25 at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Gallant wasn’t the only winner on Sunday, there were plenty of other opportunities for contestants to win cash, gift cards and more. A complete list of awards and winners is as follows:



The Peoples’ Choice Award for Casual Wear winner: Larson. She received a gift package with goods donated by local businesses. The public was able to vote at $1 per vote and all money raised goes toward a scholarship.

Miss Wadena first princess Isabelle Larson in her casual wear attire. Larson won the Peoples' Choice Award for her outfit during the Miss Wadena Scholarship pageant on Sunday, June 25, at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Ambassador Award winner: Moore. This award was given to the contestant who sold the most tickets to this year’s Miss Wadena. Moore won a $50 scholarship and a gift certificate to Boondocks Cafe for her effort.



Miss Congeniality winner: Moore. This award was voted on by all five contestants. Moore received a $50 scholarship and a gift from All Around Diva’s Boutique.



Evening Gown Award winner: Gallant. This award was selected by the judges and Gallant was awarded a $150 scholarship.

Contestant Macie Moore dances on stage during the talent portion of the 2023 Miss Wadena Scholarship pageant on Sunday, June 25, at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Talent Award winner: Larson. For the talent portion of the pageant, Larson performed a self-choreographed jazz dance to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain. The judges picked her dance as the top talent showcase of the night, netting her a $150 scholarship.



Interview Award winner: Gallant. The judges determined the winner in this category via a pre-pageant interview. Gallant won a $150 scholarship.



My Service and Leadership for Wadena Essay Scholarship award: Guo won first place and $400, and Gallant took home runner-up and $200. The essay was optional for contestants, and winners were blindly chosen by the first four Miss Wadena winners. Those women are Tracy Adams, 1983; Leslie Lundquist, 1984; Maria Moore, 1985; and Jennifer Swenson, 1986.



From left: Miss Wadena first princess Isabelle Larson, Miss Wadena 2023 Madelyn Gallant, and Miss Wadena second princess Anna Guo. The three were selected by a group of judges at the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, June 25, at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Miss Wadena second princess: Guo. Along with a banner, crown and goodies from All Around Diva’s Boutique, Guo also received a $500 scholarship.



Miss Wadena first princess: Larson. Along with a banner, crown and gifts from All Around Diva’s Boutique and Boondocks Cafe, Larson also received a $750 scholarship. She will help fill in for Gallant if she is unable to appear at events throughout the next year.



Miss Wadena 2023: Gallant. She won a $1,250 cash scholarship. She also won a photoshoot with Kimberly Woods Portraits, hair care and products from Carol Banu at Brenda’s New Image, an outfit of her choice from EJ Strong Clothing Boutique and more.