Airport beacon project approved, cost expected to reduce from almost $200,000 to $10,000

WADENA — The Wadena City Council approved awarding Vinco Inc. the airport beacon project that is to cost $191,592.

It should be noted that the bid award is contingent upon the reception of the FFA and MnDOT Aeronautics grant, which would reduce the cost to the city to about $9,580.

The City Council was informed during the monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 11, that the city cost was a little higher than expected, as $7,500 was budgeted. To cover the remaining cost for the beacon project, the council was informed the airport budget had additional funds from last year’s budgetary allotment (also for $7,500).

The rotating beacon project work was sent to five contractors, of which two returned quotes for the project, according to the council packet. The companies that bid included: Vinco ($142,592) and Neo Electric Solutions ($152,569). There was also a $48,000 fee for design engineering and construction administration, as well as a $1,000 charge for administration work by the city of Wadena, which brought the total project cost to $191,592.