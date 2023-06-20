Aho, Drange perform in State Honors Concert ensemble performance
The gala event has 500 young performers playing on 20 grand pianos in ensemble groups. The concert was June 3 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
WADENA — Two local piano students of Julia Whynott, Joanna Aho and Noah Drange, earned the highest scores in the final Minnesota Music Teachers Association State Piano Contest.
They were selected for the ensemble performance in the State Honors Concert, which is a gala event involving over 500 young performers playing on 20 grand pianos in ensemble groups. The concert was June 3 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
ADVERTISEMENT