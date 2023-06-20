Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Aho, Drange perform in State Honors Concert ensemble performance

The gala event has 500 young performers playing on 20 grand pianos in ensemble groups. The concert was June 3 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

IMG_5634.jpg
Joanna Aho, left, and Noah Drange earned the highest scores in the final Minnesota Music Teachers Association State Piano Contest.
Contributed / Julia Whynott
Today at 10:31 AM

WADENA — Two local piano students of Julia Whynott, Joanna Aho and Noah Drange, earned the highest scores in the final Minnesota Music Teachers Association State Piano Contest.

They were selected for the ensemble performance in the State Honors Concert, which is a gala event involving over 500 young performers playing on 20 grand pianos in ensemble groups. The concert was June 3 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
