Acoustofiddle to kick off ‘Music in the Park’ series in Staples

STAPLES — If you can’t believe your ears, you should: Enjoy free performances of live music this summer in Staples.

The “Music in the Park” series will run for six consecutive Sundays. The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, with the eclectic sounds of Acoustofiddle, which is comprised of Paul Nye and Jeff Menten. The series is made possible with a gift from the Staples Host Lions Club.

“This is a free event,” said Dawn Timbs of Staples World. “We are just inviting people — whoever wants to come to the park to hear free music for six Sunday evenings — just bring a lawn chair or whatever.”

There will be a special unveiling and dedication of the 50th barn quilt painted by students in Jill Schneider’s art classes at Staples-Motley High School in conjunction with the concert in Staples, which is about 18 minutes southeast of Wadena.

“Plus, the Lions will have a food truck available throughout the evening, and there will be other snacks available for concertgoers,” according to Timbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The barn quilt dedication is sponsored by the Downtown Revitalization Committee. They are hoping many people will stop by Northern Pacific Park to see the 50th barn quilt as well as enjoy some great food and music on Sunday with violinist Menten and guitarist Nye of Acoustofiddle.

“Join them for a slice of festive fun punctuated by musical mastery entertainment at its finest,” Timbs stated. “The duo’s music has been described as funky folk, punky polka, cool Celtic, caffeinated classical and gypsy jazz."

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





As seasoned veteran musicians, Menten and Nye have individually logged tens of thousands of miles and performed nearly as many shows in their respective musical careers.

“Audiences will enjoy their eclectic style that cleverly weaves modern and old-time classics and Celtic tunes with ragtime and blues, plus some of Nye’s originals,” Timbs promised.

Menten graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota in Mankato with a music degree in violin performance. He has performed with several symphony orchestras and played professionally with Mariachi Estrella in Austin, Texas.

In 1995, he was awarded “Instrumentalist of the Year,” “Best Classic Country Performance,” “Best Band” (The Radio Flyers) and the “Archie Hill Horizon Award” at the Minnesota Country Music Association competition, according to Timbs.

“Nye began playing guitar as a teenager,” Timbs stated in a news release. “He has shared the stage with renowned Minnesota guitarists Leo Kottke and Michael Johnson and has opened for a number of national rock bands in his career.”

The Music in the Park concerts will be in the Northern Pacific Park at 625 Sixth St. NE at 7 p.m. Sunday evenings and will run through Aug. 13. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church at 430 12th St. NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council with the assistance of the city of Staples and cosponsored by the Five Wings Arts Council.

For more information on the Music in the Park series, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Upcoming performances