A sweet taste of Mexico in Wadena — Meraki Mexican Bakery opens downtown

WADENA — If you’re in the mood for something sweet, stop by the Meraki Mexican Bakery for a taste of Mexico right here in Wadena. Owner Daniela Navarrete alongside her husband Francisco Mejia are busy filling displays with delicious bakery items.

Meraki Mexican Bakery is located in the former Leeseberg Sweet Treats building (205 Jefferson St. South) right next door to Boondocks Cafe and Catering.

Bakery items change from day to day but include everything from donuts, bread and fruit-filled creations to three milk cake.

“The three milk cake is one of the most popular things I am selling out of now,” Navarrete said. However, her recipe for honey almond bread is a close second.

As a new business owner, Navarrete is excited that so many people have already stopped by to show their support and to try her sweet treats.

“I’m so happy that so many people have come by to try my Mexican baking. It’s a little taste of Mexico for everyone,” she said.

With a love for baking and creating Navarrete is notorious among her family and friends for her bona fide bread-making skills and one-of-a-kind recipes. She has six different bread recipes that she rotates throughout the week to keep the display cases full.

“I made bread in Mexico, and when we moved here I would bring bread to share with my friends and co-workers,” Navarrete said. She credits those same friends and former co-workers for encouraging her to open her own bakery.

The Meraki Mexican Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Navarrete plans on expanding the menu selections, including adding coffee and light lunch options like sandwiches and salads. With an ever-present smile on her face, Navarrete is excited about what the future holds as a new business owner.