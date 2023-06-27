Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

A sweet taste of Mexico in Wadena — Meraki Mexican Bakery opens downtown

Bakery items change from day to day but include everything from donuts, bread and fruit-filled creations to three milk cake.

New bakery owner Daniela Navarrete is excited to share her bakery creations with customers at Meraki Mexican Bakery in Wadena.
New bakery owner Daniela Navarrete is excited to share her bakery creations with customers at Meraki Mexican Bakery in Wadena.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 8:29 AM

WADENA — If you’re in the mood for something sweet, stop by the Meraki Mexican Bakery for a taste of Mexico right here in Wadena. Owner Daniela Navarrete alongside her husband Francisco Mejia are busy filling displays with delicious bakery items.

Meraki Mexican Bakery is located in the former Leeseberg Sweet Treats building (205 Jefferson St. South) right next door to Boondocks Cafe and Catering.

Bakery items change from day to day but include everything from donuts, bread and fruit-filled creations to three milk cake.

“The three milk cake is one of the most popular things I am selling out of now,” Navarrete said. However, her recipe for honey almond bread is a close second.

As a new business owner, Navarrete is excited that so many people have already stopped by to show their support and to try her sweet treats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so happy that so many people have come by to try my Mexican baking. It’s a little taste of Mexico for everyone,” she said.

With a love for baking and creating Navarrete is notorious among her family and friends for her bona fide bread-making skills and one-of-a-kind recipes. She has six different bread recipes that she rotates throughout the week to keep the display cases full.

“I made bread in Mexico, and when we moved here I would bring bread to share with my friends and co-workers,” Navarrete said. She credits those same friends and former co-workers for encouraging her to open her own bakery.

The Meraki Mexican Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Navarrete plans on expanding the menu selections, including adding coffee and light lunch options like sandwiches and salads. With an ever-present smile on her face, Navarrete is excited about what the future holds as a new business owner.

Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
What To Read Next
4054928+1MvjBrYo5hnqr9oWFkr0irgbdguePcEqW.jpg
Local
Sourcewell to fund Wadena County sheriff, Staples PD programs
June 27, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
"Elemental" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Elemental’ is fundamental viewing for star-crossed lovers
June 27, 2023 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Local
Menahga Braves to request exemption from ban on Native nicknames
June 26, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG_4209.jpg
Minnesota
Names released in St. Joseph officer-involved shooting
June 27, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062123.E.PRE.PRACB.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band opens Sounds of Spirit Lake
June 25, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota State logo
Minnesota
Minnesota State approves undergrad tuition freeze for upcoming school year
June 23, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Outdoor worship offers chance to think differently
June 23, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks