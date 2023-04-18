$50,000 lift station replacement scheduled for Wadena

WADENA — The City Council had set aside about $50,000 to rebuild a lift station, control panel and pump, and install a new fence around the city storm pond.

There were two quotes collected for a submersible pump, control panel and installation, both by Minnesota Pump Works. Wadena Public Works Director Dan Kovar explained one pump was an ABS submersible and cost about $29,732. The other option was a Grundfos submersible pump that cost about $31,287. Kovar said the lower-priced pump was preferred.

Oberg Fence Company was one of two to provide a quote on the storm pond fence project that included 1,000 feet of 9-gauge galvanized chain link fencing that measured 6 feet high and included one 16-foot gate. The posts are to be air driven, except the gate posts, which would be set in concrete.

Oberg Fence was the lower bid of the two, coming in at $19,764. The other company to bid was Century Fence, which offered the work for $28,775.

The council approved moving forward with the planned project.