14th annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant celebrates Finnish folklore with flair

NEW YORK MILLS — Locals and visitors alike had two opportunities last Friday and Saturday to watch Finnish folklore come to life with the 14th annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant’s rendition of “Väinämöinen and the Golden Goose.”

For 14 years now the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has put on the puppet pageant, which tells stories of the Kalevala, a collection of Finnish folk stories first written down in 1835.

And don’t let the name fool you, there weren’t any Jim Henson-esque puppets taking center stage. Rather, performers on stilts and handmade costumes perform as the story is narrated to the audience. Along with the costumes, handmade creatures of all types – from a golden goose to a dragon – make an appearance.

Performers on stilts twirl the Finnish flag during the Kalevala Puppet Pageant on Saturday, Aug. 19. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The production is able to reuse many costumes and props from years past, saving a lot of time. Although some new props, such as the dragon hatchlings in this year’s production, are made when needed.

Area children largely make up the performers, although adults are welcome to participate and usually opt for supporting roles.

“We work with the kids for two weeks (before the show),” said Anne Sawyer, artistic director and narrator. “And during that two weeks, we need to (meet for) three hours a day, but part of that is rehearsal time. And then they have stilt practice.”

For many of the children, it’s their first time learning to use stilts. Some take to it quickly while others need a little more practice, but in the end, Sawyer said, everyone gets it.

“I think everyone can stilt but I think it’s like a mental thing,” she said.

Sawyer started helping with the pageant around the third show and has helped adapt tales from the Kalevala year after year. As is common with folklore in any culture, the original tales aren’t always family-friendly, making it a balancing act of keeping the story authentic while making sure it's suitable for all audiences.

The puppet pageants artistic director, Anne Sawyer, also provided narration for the story. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Part of it is considering what can the children make. … You have to make sure it’s something they’re going to be excited about, that they want to make,” Sawyer said.

Important elements of the story, such as the Sampo, a big red magic mill, and Väinämöinen’s harp, remain in the cultural center’s production, as well as big story beats.

“So, no matter what, these kids, whatever they do in their lives, they will know some elements of Finnish folklore,” Sawyer said. “And the stories themselves may be not so important. They’re telling greater truths, as in different kinds of strength, for example, in this story.”

Aside from the costumes and on-stage performances, music and sound effects create an immersive experience for audiences. This year’s music was provided by folk singer-songwriter duo Curtis & Loretta.

“We’ve worked together now for a long time … and we have a really good system,” Sawyer said.

“She (Sawyer) sends us the scripts,” Loretta said. “We’re down in the Cities, she emails us the script and there will beings like: I want sad music here or this is where the dragon comes in, something really scary here. So that’s how I come up with the snippets of music.”

The two try to incorporate familiar tunes that will be recognizable to the audience, Curtis said. “It’s really neat because the whole thing, it’s a very evolutionary thing,” he said of creating the music and sound effects. “The script changes as we go along, as they apply it practically.”

The titular character Väinämöinen pats one of his goslings on the head. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

It’s a team effort between the two, something they’ve been doing for the puppet pageant since 2011.

“We have been playing music together for 46 years and full-time for 28 or 30 years,” Curtis said. "We had been up here, you have such a wonderful arts center in New York Mills, we had been here to perform. We did several concerts … and then we just realized there was this puppet show.”

The cultural center’s former executive director, Jamie Robertson, was the one who invited the musicians to perform during the pageant.

“We’re like, ‘We’ve never done anything like that,’” Loretta said. “So he got us started doing and then they invited us back.”

During their first show, the two used a variety of instruments, and given the fast pace, were having to frantically swap between instruments to meet each scene’s needs. Now they’ve got it down to a science.

“We pared down, simplified, found things that are more effective and more simple,” Curtis said.

Above all, the two enjoy watching the kids unleash their inner artists.

“It’s really fun watching the kids because you see some of them that haven’t done it before,” Curtis said. “I always like to talk to them during rehearsals and you see kids that are really bashful and you see them get out of that, and you really see them get out of that.”

Dame of Pohjola, the sometimes friend, sometimes foe of the titular Väinämöinen, looms over her cows. Off to the right is the Sampo, a mill that is a common fixture of Finnish folklore. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

One of this year’s crew members who added some extra flair to the music was vocalist Adam Tervola Hultberg. A music teacher by trade, he has a deep appreciation for Finnish culture and language. He can speak Finnish, something he learned gradually “by virtue of osmosis,” although he noted he is reluctant to have a full-blown conversation in it.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tervola Hultberg approached the vocalist role from the perspective of a musician.

“With some of those instrumentals is combining the Finnish language with the music,” he said. “And that’s where I come in. So Loretta, specifically, and I work together on making the language fit with the melodies and whatnot.”

Singing also morphed into providing voices from characters in the performance.

“Little by little, they asked me to do voicings and so forth, too,” he said. “So I guess maybe I’m dabbling in dramatic arts as well.”

The handmade golden goose puppet played a pivotal role in this year's puppet pageant performance. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Both of his children performed in the pageant this year, with son Niilo taking on the role of the titular Väinämöinen, whom Adam helped voice. Daughter Heta played one of Väinämöinen’s goslings. The three have been performing the puppet pageant for about three years now.

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Executive Director Betsy Roder was thankful for the community’s support of this year’s show. The pageant had two showings, one on Friday, Aug. 18, at the New York Mills VFW and the other on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Finn Creek Open Air Museum.

“It really does take the community to show up for events and to support it,” Roder said. “So I always send out a lot of gratitude to those who come to our events and who are members and donors, people and businesses and organizations.”

The event was free to attend, something the cultural center strives for in order to provide the community with access to the arts. Typically, the puppet pageant is supported through grant funding as well as donors. This year, however, the show was not supported by a grant. Rather, local businesses, organizations and individuals stepped up to make the show a reality, Roder said.

A golden dragon moves through the audience at the Finn Creek Open Air Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19, during the annual puppet pageant. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The cultural center has about 180 events a year and produces three of them. Those events are the Great American Think-Off, the Fish House Festival and the puppet pageant. The center is currently gearing up, and firming up, its fall programming.

“As we’re moving towards fall now, it’s always an exciting time here because we’re getting back to that regular programming, where we will soon be announcing our fall concert series,” Roder said.

The first concert of the series is Sept. 14 with a performance by the PK Mayo Trio. An Oktoberfest in conjunction with the New York Mills Lions Club is planned for Oct. 14 at the City Hall Ballroom. There will also be plenty of workshops hosted by the center, as well as a litany of other events. For more information on the New York Mills Regional Cultural and events, visit www.kulcher.org.