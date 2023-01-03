Kyson Joe is the first baby of 2023 at Tri-County Health Care

WADENA — The first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in 2023 is Kyson Joe Reineke, according to a Tri-County Health Care press release.

Kyson Joe Reineke weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long. Contributed / Tri-County Health Care

He was born on Jan. 1 at 5:03 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long. His parents are Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.

The family was awarded a gift basket valued over $500. The basket contained various items for the family and newborn baby. Contributed / Tri-County Health Care

It is a new year’s tradition for the obstetrics staff of Tri-County Health Care to organize a New Years' basket for the family. This year the family was awarded the following:



Merickel Ace Hardware - Home safety supplies

Smith Furniture - Blessed sign, Snuggle Time pillow, basket

All Around Divas - Hello sign and teether

Hometown Crafts - Blankets and monthly stickers

Glamour Salon - Hair clip/brush and teether

Owly Coffee - $20 gift card and mug

BBQ Smokehouse - $25 gift card

1776 Clothing Company - $25 gift card

Pizza Ranch - $50 gift card

Larry’s Family Pizza - $20 gift card

Super One Foods - $50 gift card

Seip Drug - $50 gift card

Impressions by Sarah - $75 coupon

