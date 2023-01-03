Kyson Joe is the first baby of 2023 at Tri-County Health Care
The baby boy was born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WADENA — The first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in 2023 is Kyson Joe Reineke, according to a Tri-County Health Care press release.
He was born on Jan. 1 at 5:03 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long. His parents are Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.
It is a new year’s tradition for the obstetrics staff of Tri-County Health Care to organize a New Years' basket for the family. This year the family was awarded the following:
- Merickel Ace Hardware - Home safety supplies
- Smith Furniture - Blessed sign, Snuggle Time pillow, basket
- All Around Divas - Hello sign and teether
- Hometown Crafts - Blankets and monthly stickers
- Glamour Salon - Hair clip/brush and teether
- Owly Coffee - $20 gift card and mug
- BBQ Smokehouse - $25 gift card
- 1776 Clothing Company - $25 gift card
- Pizza Ranch - $50 gift card
- Larry’s Family Pizza - $20 gift card
- Super One Foods - $50 gift card
- Seip Drug - $50 gift card
- Impressions by Sarah - $75 coupon
The basket was valued at over $500. All Items came from local businesses in the Wadena area.
Wanda Patsche, new Farm Camp director, has farmed with her husband near I-90 in southern Minnesota since the 1970s and shares her passion for farming on her blog.
The University of Minnesota has been researching the effects of dough fermentation and wheat variety in creating bread that is easier to digest.
The Janski farm at St. Cloud has been honored as Minnesota Conservationist of the Year.