Kyson Joe is the first baby of 2023 at Tri-County Health Care

The baby boy was born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m.

Parents.jpeg
Parents Sam and Joseph Reineke welcomed their new baby on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m.
Contributed / Tri-County Health Care
January 03, 2023 04:43 PM
WADENA — The first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in 2023 is Kyson Joe Reineke, according to a Tri-County Health Care press release.

Kyson.JPEG
Kyson Joe Reineke weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Contributed / Tri-County Health Care

He was born on Jan. 1 at 5:03 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long. His parents are Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.

Basket.jpg
The family was awarded a gift basket valued over $500. The basket contained various items for the family and newborn baby.
Contributed / Tri-County Health Care

It is a new year’s tradition for the obstetrics staff of Tri-County Health Care to organize a New Years' basket for the family. This year the family was awarded the following:

  • Merickel Ace Hardware - Home safety supplies  
  • Smith Furniture - Blessed sign, Snuggle Time pillow, basket 
  • All Around Divas - Hello sign and teether 
  • Hometown Crafts - Blankets and monthly stickers 
  • Glamour Salon - Hair clip/brush and teether 
  • Owly Coffee - $20 gift card and mug 
  • BBQ Smokehouse - $25 gift card 
  • 1776 Clothing Company - $25 gift card 
  • Pizza Ranch - $50 gift card 
  • Larry’s Family Pizza - $20 gift card 
  • Super One Foods - $50 gift card 
  • Seip Drug - $50 gift card 
  • Impressions by Sarah - $75 coupon 

The basket was valued at over $500. All Items came from local businesses in the Wadena area.

