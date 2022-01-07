ST. PAUL — Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher on Friday, Jan. 7, announced that she would step down from the post in the coming weeks to take a role with the city of Minneapolis.

Anderson Kelliher has served as commissioner since 2019 when the Walz Administration took office and she oversaw the planning, investment and construction of transportation projects around the state. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday said he would nominate Anderson Kelliher to serve as the city's director of public works.

In a news release, Anderson Kelliher pointed to projects on Highway 14 in southern Minnesota and highway 35W as some of the most significant she worked on during her tenure with the department. And she touted the department's efforts to center climate impacts and sustainability in its decision-making process moving forward.

“It’s been my honor to work with the dedicated public servants at MnDOT, and I’m confident that Minnesotans will continue to be served well by this world-class agency," she said.

Gov. Tim Walz thanked Anderson Kelliher for her service and said she was an extraordinary public servant. Walz said he would lay out a transition process for a new commissioner after Anderson Kelliher departed for her new position.

“Every day, Commissioner Anderson Kelliher has worked tirelessly toward those goals," he said. "I am confident that she will continue to serve Minnesotans well in her new role with the City of Minneapolis, and I thank her for her commitment to our state.”

