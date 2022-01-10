WADENA — While trying to keep track of American Rescue Plan Act spending and proposals, Wadena County commissioners again encouraged regular updates through at least March.

Commissioners discussed where the funds have gone thus far, requests and the expectation of more departments to share ideas on Jan 4. The county received about $2.7 million. The funds are available through 2024.

Some of the funds are not finalized. As of December 2021, the board approved:

$45,310 for Human Services vehicle

$13,500 for fairgrounds sewer and water upgrades to the beer garden. This was a separate project from the drainage project.

$11,638 for jail kitchen updates; an additional (up to) $15,000 could be utilized if needed.

$56,172 for dispatch center remodel

The proposed ideas include: a list from Human Services, the HVAC at courthouse and Public Health, and the Folkestad East Addition. The project would be a housing development with a nature park area. Wadena Development Authority Director Dean Uselman said the developer and seller agreed to wait until March for the purchase proposal. Uselman noted there is “a lot of interest” in the project.

A list of spendings and requests will continue to be presented at future meetings.

The board also approved: