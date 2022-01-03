ST. PAUL — President Joe Biden late last month signed into law a proposal greenlighting funding to help Minnesota's bid to become host a specialized World Expo in 2027.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Dean Phillips on Monday, Jan. 3, touted the expenditure in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act that designated federal funds to get the United States a pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan. Establishing such a pavilion is a requirement for getting Minnesota approved to host an expo in 2027.

The state has proposed, and the Biden administration has approved, a plan to have Minnesota host an exhibition centered around health and a healthy planet, which is set to focus on "the best of innovation and accomplishment in health and wellness, including highlighting the Upper Midwest’s important contributions in this field."

“There’s no better place to showcase the exchange of ideas and American ingenuity than Minnesota,” Klobuchar said in a news release. “The enactment of this legislation helps us get one step closer to highlighting our state’s strong offerings in health and wellness to the world."

Phillips, a Democrat representing the state's 3rd Congressional District, said the funding showed that members of Congress can work on a bipartisan basis to get things done. And he said the expo could help the state and region succeed.

“World Expos are opportunities to strengthen our international relationships and showcase American innovation on the world stage,” Phillips said.

