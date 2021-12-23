Wadena County was awarded $350,000 in Transportation Economic Development (TED) Program funds on Dec. 8, 2021. The funds are to be used towards the realignment of Hwy 10 at the intersection of County Road 92, aka, 11th Street, a main entry point to the new Tri-County Health Care facility. In order to access these funds to help with the Highway 10 portion of this project, a cooperative agreement was made between Wadena County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation during the Dec. 21 County Board meeting.

With this relationship, funds can be accessed when construction work is to begin.

The TED program targets transportation infrastructure projects that create economic development opportunities and jobs through a collaboration between MnDOT, the Department of Economic Development, and local government and private sector partners.

The project is intended to improve sight distance, add turn lanes and support the regional nature of the new hospital and clinic, and may help attract 86 new jobs to the location, according to a MnDOT news release. Total project cost is $500,000. This project had one of the highest scores among those awarded, scoring 82 out of 100 for its economic development benefits and transportation benefits. The realignment is meant to create a better line of sight for those entering onto Hwy 10 and turn lanes allow for safer transitions.

View a full list of awarded projects at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/funding/ted/2021 .

Dispatch remodel

The county board heard from Wadena County Sgt. Bryan Savaloja about a planned Wadena County dispatch center remodel. Based on quotes he received for furniture, flooring, new technology, paint and electrical work, the remodel would cost up to $56,172.19. The board approved spending up to that amount for work they said was needed. This project would be paid for from the ARPA funds coming to the county.

Next, the board approved spending up to $15,000 out of the non-levy building fund to pay for the jail kitchen remodel equipment. They gave the jail administrator the ability to purchase kitchen equipment as available for bid. They believed they could get significant savings by finding equipment up for auction online.

Public health hire

Sarah Ohrmundt was hired as the replacement Public Health nursing supervisor effective Jan. 24 at grade 56, step 8, $38.57 per hour. This role was being filled by Erica Keppers as she was serving as nursing supervisor and associate director of Public Health as director. Keppers said Ohrmundt was an external hire and brings 11 years experience in nursing, grant writing, management, a Masters in nursing, and exemplary references with her. All commissioners were in favor of the hire, though commissioner Jon Kangas was concerned that the starting wage was on the higher end of the scale for a new hire.

