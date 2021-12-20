The City of Wadena set a 2022 property tax levy of $1,229,843 following a public hearing Dec. 14. The amount is unchanged from the preliminary levy set in September.

The levy includes $425,000 in general fund dollars; a general obligation equipment cost of $111,774; bonds for the SE sewer project worth $200,014; bonds for the SE storm water project worth $279,778.15; bonds for the SE water project worth $179,677; and library capital improvement bonds worth $33,600 for a total indebtedness of $804,843.69.

The council also adopted their budget for 2022 with expected revenue of $3,733,953 and expenditures $28,156 under budget. This budget is about $140,665 more than the approved budget for 2021. Public safety leads expenses at $1.3 million.

Overall, the city budget is increasing by 3.8%. Thanks to an increase in the taxable market value of Wadena, the budget increase will actually appear as a 2% decrease to the city portion of your property tax. New construction and a higher valuation on property help offset the increase, according to discussion at the Sept. 2021 city council meeting.

All enterprise funds showed a net income loss, but once depreciation is figured in, the city is cash-flow positive, according to Interim City Administrator David Evans.

One of the largest budget increases, about $60,000 for 2022 was under the parks budget.

No one was present for the public hearing concerning the Truth in Taxation hearing.

The council next meets for a special meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21.