The Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena now has a process in place to allow alcohol at special events by permit after years of discussion on the topic.

One highlight of the process wellness center manager Eric Robb wanted to point out is that those looking to rent the space and have alcohol will have to apply 60 days in advance. This provides the state necessary time to run a background check on those seeking a permit.

The idea to allow alcohol at special events within the gymnasium has come up in numerous conversations but got serious in the six months after Wadena businesswoman Amanda Schmidt pointed out the need for an event center in Wadena that allowed alcohol. The need was clear for her as she runs Now and Forever Wedding Gallery in Wadena and saw the need coming with the closing of the community’s largest event location that allowed alcohol, the Elks Lodge. With no event center, Wadena was not a high ranking choice among those looking for a wedding venue, she noted.

A committee of city council and staff members was formed to discuss the topic further. Considerations early on were that some significant infrastructure changes would be needed such as changes to the gym entry and adding some form of barricade in the hall to keep people from entering other parts of the building. There were also concerns about insurance coverage. But with a little digging, the group found that the vendor who provides alcohol will have sufficient insurance so the wellness center will not need additional coverage.

“As long as we are not having the “BYOB,” the insurance through the vendor was satisfactory enough ... ” Robb said.

And as for infrastructure, the group is putting responsibility on the public to not enter other areas of the wellness center aside from the gym and bathrooms next to the gym. A staff member will also be on hand during events to supervise activity. Permit holders can be penalized if guests are found outside the allowed area.

“At some point people need to be responsible for themselves too,” Robb said.

But will the wellness center gym be an attractive choice for those looking for a wedding venue? Wellness center manager Eric Robb said it will take some imagination. It as afterall, a wide open gymnasium. It’s a popular site for larger expos or high school sports practices, which are other money-making uses for the facility.

Those renting the site and having alcohol on site are to remain within the lower gym and gym bathroom area. If anyone is found meandering into the other areas to perhaps pump some iron, the deposit will be taken from the renter, according to the policy adopted by the city council.

Robb said depending on how this goes, they may have additional changes to make along the way to making this work well.

Costs to rent

Costs to rent the space varies depending on if alcohol is involved or not. Here’s a breakdown:

Events with alcohol

$750 for 0-12 hours of use

$1,500 for 12-plus hours

$250 cleaning fee

$250 deposit

No alcohol events

$50 per hour up to six hours

$600 for 7-12 hours

$1,000 for 12-plus hours

$100 cleaning fee

$250 deposit

More about the application

Non-alcohol related events require a 30-day notice. Events are to finish by 11 p.m. and be cleared by midnight or late fees will be charged. Users cannot charge an admission without permission from MWRC. Alcohol can only be served by a licensed caterer with valid and current liquor sales ability. “Bring Your Own Bottle” functions are prohibited.