ST. PAUL — Minnesota had a higher rate of job growth than the U.S. in November and saw its unemployment rate continue to drop, the Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday, Dec. 16.

In its monthly jobs report, the agency found Minnesota added 8,600 jobs in November, up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The U.S. gained about 210,000 jobs, a 0.1% increase.

Unemployment dropped from 3.5% in October to 3.3% in November, according to the jobs report. The agency said the state reached prepandemic unemployment levels in October, though workforce participation has not yet fully recovered.

Wages continue to rise as the number of jobs in the state grows. The report shows the average hourly wage in Minnesota grew 43 cents to $33.79 in November. Hourly wages grew by $1.73, or 5.4%, since the beginning of the year.

"Combined with significant wage increases, the job market in Minnesota is hot," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in the jobs report announcement. "We’re reaching out every day to assist thousands of Minnesotans in finding meaningful careers that will help advance our economy at this critical point in our pandemic recovery."

Month-by-month figures indicate continued economic recovery in Minnesota, though the state has not fully recovered all of the jobs lost over the course of the pandemic. The state lost 416,300 jobs between February and April 2020 and has since recovered 304,400 jobs, or 73%, according to DEED.

While unemployment reached pre-pandemic lows in last month's jobs report, Minnesota's workforce lost 84,000 workers since the onset of the pandemic, according to state officials. With 2,575 leaving their jobs last month, November workforce participation was 67.7%, down one-tenth of a percent from October.

Overall workforce participation was 70.2% in March 2020. Officials attribute much of the initial drop in participation to the pandemic forcing people out of their jobs.

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com.